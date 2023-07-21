Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $122.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 9.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $5.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.82 billion, down 32.58% from the year-ago period.

VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.57 per share and revenue of $141.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.03% and -19.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.81% lower. Valero Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Valero Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

Meanwhile, VLO's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

