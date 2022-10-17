U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -8.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9848
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9600
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,564.83
    +318.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.85 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Vale's third-quarter iron ore output edges up

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's Vale SA, one of the world's largest miners, on Monday reported a third-quarter iron ore production up slightly from the previous year, while its smaller nickel output soared as refineries resumed operations.

Vale's output of iron ore, its main product, reached 89.7 million tonnes for the third quarter, up 1.1% from the previous year. Sales of the steelmaking ingredient grew 3.5% to 69.0 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, nickel production for the period leapt 71.5% to 51,800 tonnes, as refineries resumed after a maintenance period, Vale said.

Nickel sales, however, grew just 6%, which Vale attributed to low container availability and sales commitments during maintenance stoppages in the last three months of this year.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

