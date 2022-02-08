U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.50
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,036.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,526.00
    -33.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.79
    -1.53 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9510
    +0.0350 (+1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    22.98
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4530
    +0.3730 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,606.20
    +794.55 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.50
    +12.74 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.83
    +6.36 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Valet Health Supports Stars & Stripes Bowl Leading up to Super Bowl LVI

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Health is proud to be a sponsor of the Stars & Stripes Bowl on February 8th, in conjunction with Super Bowl LVI.

The Stars & Stripes Bowl brings together the children of Snoop's Special Stars, the Wounded Warriors of Sierra Delta, and NFL Alumni Legends. Two games will be played at the Rancho Cienega Sports Complex in LA as a part of this event.

The first game includes Snoop's Special Stars, founded in 2017, the special needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League. SYFL was established to give inner-city children the opportunity to play youth football and cheer. It serves all Special Needs children and young adults (5-18+) with physical and intellectual disabilities. The focus is on sportsmanship and fitness while fostering life lessons such as courage, teamwork, concentration, friendship, and leadership.

The second game is a salute-to-service where those who have earned their stripes in the military and the NFL compete against each other, proving that the win itself is playing the game. Sierra Delta empowers American Military Veterans by developing a strong, unique bond with their dog and community.

This will be the 13th time the Warriors, led by BJ Ganem who founded Sierra Delta, will pair off against the NFL Veterans. The Warriors are 13-0 versus the Legends of the NFL. "Having an opportunity to share the football field with these NFL legends is a dream come true for veterans like myself. Now that we are playing to support the mission of Sierra Delta and Snoop's Special Stars this event means even more to us. We are grateful to companies like Valet Health for joining our team and our mission!" says Ganem.

Valet Health's CEO, Dave Bowen and the foundation he co-founded with Dave Stevens, The Celebrity Amputee Golf Classic, have been supporting Veterans for 20 years through their own efforts as well as partnering with organizations aligned with their mission such as Sierra Delta and Snoop's Special Stars. "It is a great honor for Valet Health to have the opportunity to support such worthy causes as represented by those benefiting from Snoop's Special Stars and Sierra Delta. At Valet Health, we have always operated by serving others first. We are grateful to be in a position to focus on doing so outside of our normal course of business and to help bring visibility to these meaningful programs for combat veterans," says CEO, Dave Bowen. "We look forward to further opportunities to partner with BJ as he brings an innovative approach to providing service dogs to those Veterans in need."

Valet Health founder, Matty Crescenzo, shares how "Valet Health has grown to be far more than a healthcare digital marketing platform connecting patients to physicians. It has been a blessing to support others who are aligned in our servant-first vision and purpose. That's how it all started for us, and being involved with Sierra Delta feels the same way with their inspired mission to meaningfully impact lives."

About Valet Health:

Valet Health's role in emerging healthcare marketing technology leverages the power of data mining and analytics to standardize online information about physicians and clinics, intelligently capture new patient referrals, and engage existing patient population segments with behavior-based automation. Valet Health specializes in growth-focused digital programs utilizing its proprietary healthcare experience platform to quantify and deliver evidence of marketing ROI for its clients across North America.

Media Contact:
Kellie Mahon
329269@email4pr.com
443-974-1160

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valet-health-supports-stars--stripes-bowl-leading-up-to-super-bowl-lvi-301476583.html

SOURCE Valet Health

Recommended Stories

  • Systems thinking can help end practices that harm women worldwide

    It’s been said that many of the world’s harmful practices and problems are too difficult to fight and too complex to end. Because I worked with dedicated groups on a project committed to ending female genital mutilation and forced marriage. After more than 30 years in technology, including many years at Microsoft working across multiple industries and in education to help those organizations digitally transform, I sought to take what I had learned and apply it to complex global issues.

  • National Civil Rights Museum creates Corporate Equity Center with $5M from AutoZone

    The National Civil Rights Museum's new Corporate Equity Center aims to equip senior corporate decision-makers with facts, experiences, and tools about the systemic inequities in hiring/promotion practices.

  • Jordan Brand’s Craig Williams Focused on Supporting the Black Community

    Like many of Jordan Brand’s most loyal consumers, Craig Williams, who assumed the president role in January 2019, vividly remembers lacing up his first pair of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s signature shoes at the age of 17: a white Air Jordan 1, which he beat up on a basketball court not long after opening the […]

  • Transformational Investing in Communities of Color

    by Mary Bruce Alford, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Hope Credit Union

  • Tributes for retiring reporter Cousino: `You will be missed'

    “The board and staff of the Monroe Conservation District wish you all the best, and want you to know you will be missed," was among the messages.

  • Community calendar

    Ruidoso and Lincoln County upcoming events, public meetings and public service announcements.

  • In business: Stearns County Engineer recognized with state award

    Brenny Specialized was listed as one of the top 20 fleets to drive for by Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge.

  • COVID-19: California mask mandate to end Feb. 15; cases, deaths still a mixed bag in Coachella Valley

    The nine Coachella Valley cities added 1,739 new cases in the week ending Monday, down nearly 11% from the previous week.

  • Smithsonian to receive items from Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy will live on at the Smithsonian, with some of the late Supreme Court justice's items being donated to the Washington institution.A "significant selection of artifacts" representing Ginsburg's career will be given to the National Museum of American History in a March 30 ceremony, the Smithsonian announced Monday.The museum will also award Ginsburg a posthumous honor with its Great Americans medal. The award recognizes...

  • Optimist Clubs in Columbia recognized for continued contributions to the community

    Rick McKernan, member of the Downtown Optimist Club, said the group's primary focus is bettering the lives of local children.

  • Shareef O' Neal's Heart Month NFT to raise funds for the American Heart Association

    LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 — College basketball star Shareef O’Neal is joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all. O’Neal, who plays for Louisiana State ...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced

  • Funding wrap: Ferry, Passage score seed funding; Volcon sells $20M in shares

    Check out the latest funding deals for Austin companies, including a a seed round for an electric vehicle subscription platform and $6 million raised by a firm that helps cryptocurrency owners do their taxes. Plus, find links for ABJ lists of local investment firms and startup resources.

  • Top 5 Mutual Funds and ETFs That Hold Alibaba Shares

    Investors can tap into China's booming e-commerce business with ETFs with significant stakes in Alibaba.

  • News Corp. planning $500 million offering of 10-year bonds to fund acquisitions of Base Chemicals and OPIS

    News Corp. said Tuesday it is planning to offer $500 million of 10-year bonds in a private offering with the proceeds earmarked to fund the acquisition of the Base Chemicals and Oil Price Information Service businesses from S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. News Corp., the owner of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report, announced the acquisition of Base Chemicals in December for $295 million. Base Chemicals is known for its pricing data, insights, analysis and forecasting cap

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial adviser you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart.

  • Saxo Bank Is Very Focused on Asia, CEO Fournais Says

    Saxo&nbsp;Bank&nbsp;A/S Chief Executive Officer Kim Fournais discusses the&nbsp;Danish&nbsp;financial firm's growth strategy for Asia. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Tesla receives subpoena from U.S. securities regulator over 2018 settlement

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from the U.S. securities regulator related to a settlement that required Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets on material information about the company to be vetted. The subpoena by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was issued on Nov. 16, some 10 days after Musk asked his Twitter followers https://bit.ly/3opTftt if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company, triggering a stock selloff. The SEC's latest action, which was disclosed in a securities filing by the automaker, adds to pressure on Tesla from federal auto safety regulators regarding vehicle recalls https://reut.rs/3J6zUFB and investigations related to its driver-assistance software.

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Tops Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi on Monday topped Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter. It also guided significantly higher for the current period.