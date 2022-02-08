Valet Health Supports Stars & Stripes Bowl Leading up to Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Health is proud to be a sponsor of the Stars & Stripes Bowl on February 8th, in conjunction with Super Bowl LVI.

The Stars & Stripes Bowl brings together the children of Snoop's Special Stars, the Wounded Warriors of Sierra Delta, and NFL Alumni Legends. Two games will be played at the Rancho Cienega Sports Complex in LA as a part of this event.

The first game includes Snoop's Special Stars , founded in 2017, the special needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League. SYFL was established to give inner-city children the opportunity to play youth football and cheer. It serves all Special Needs children and young adults (5-18+) with physical and intellectual disabilities. The focus is on sportsmanship and fitness while fostering life lessons such as courage, teamwork, concentration, friendship, and leadership.

The second game is a salute-to-service where those who have earned their stripes in the military and the NFL compete against each other, proving that the win itself is playing the game. Sierra Delta empowers American Military Veterans by developing a strong, unique bond with their dog and community.



This will be the 13th time the Warriors, led by BJ Ganem who founded Sierra Delta, will pair off against the NFL Veterans. The Warriors are 13-0 versus the Legends of the NFL. "Having an opportunity to share the football field with these NFL legends is a dream come true for veterans like myself. Now that we are playing to support the mission of Sierra Delta and Snoop's Special Stars this event means even more to us. We are grateful to companies like Valet Health for joining our team and our mission!" says Ganem.

Valet Health's CEO, Dave Bowen and the foundation he co-founded with Dave Stevens , The Celebrity Amputee Golf Classic, have been supporting Veterans for 20 years through their own efforts as well as partnering with organizations aligned with their mission such as Sierra Delta and Snoop's Special Stars. "It is a great honor for Valet Health to have the opportunity to support such worthy causes as represented by those benefiting from Snoop's Special Stars and Sierra Delta. At Valet Health, we have always operated by serving others first. We are grateful to be in a position to focus on doing so outside of our normal course of business and to help bring visibility to these meaningful programs for combat veterans," says CEO, Dave Bowen. "We look forward to further opportunities to partner with BJ as he brings an innovative approach to providing service dogs to those Veterans in need."

Valet Health founder, Matty Crescenzo, shares how "Valet Health has grown to be far more than a healthcare digital marketing platform connecting patients to physicians. It has been a blessing to support others who are aligned in our servant-first vision and purpose. That's how it all started for us, and being involved with Sierra Delta feels the same way with their inspired mission to meaningfully impact lives."

About Valet Health:

Valet Health's role in emerging healthcare marketing technology leverages the power of data mining and analytics to standardize online information about physicians and clinics, intelligently capture new patient referrals, and engage existing patient population segments with behavior-based automation. Valet Health specializes in growth-focused digital programs utilizing its proprietary healthcare experience platform to quantify and deliver evidence of marketing ROI for its clients across North America.

