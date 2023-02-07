U.S. markets close in 1 hour

Valet Living Announces National Preferred Partnership Agreement with RAM Partners That Brings Amenities and Services to RAM Properties Across the U.S.

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announces that it has entered into a national preferred partnership agreement with RAM Partners, an award-winning full-service property management company with more than 58,000 homes.

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.9 million apartment homes in 40 states.

Resident amenities include Valet Living Doorstep, a waste and recycling collection service, and Torch Fitness, on-site group fitness classes and more. Valet Living will also provide Quick Turns and Bulk services, which allow property managers to maximize occupancy while maintaining neat and clean properties.

"At RAM, we create value for our owners and our residents through our commitment to service excellence," said Steven Nelson, Director of Ancillary Services at RAM. "Valet Living's national platform and top-notch customer support allow us to seamlessly integrate their services and amenities into our properties."

"The quality and excellence exemplified by an award-winning company like RAM aligns with Valet Living's commitment to an elevated resident experience," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President at Valet Living. "As the premier amenity services provider to the multifamily industry, we look forward to working with the RAM team to deliver superior experiences for their clients."

About Valet Living
Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.9 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners. To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com.

About RAM
RAM Partners manages more than 50,000 apartment communities across 19 states and has a track record of success through dedication to superior service and a proven, results-driven model. The model consists of three parts – people, approach and partnership – resulting in a confluence of services and teams dedicated to providing the highest quality experience. Each member of the RAM team is committed to a common set of goals and takes pride in exceeding resident expectations. Entrusting properties to RAM Partners means a positive impact on the bottom line and a smart move for everyone involved. For more information, visit www.rampartnersllc.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Taylor
lisataylorcommunications@gmail.com

Valet Living
Valet Living
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valet-living-announces-national-preferred-partnership-agreement-with-ram-partners-that-brings-amenities-and-services-to-ram-properties-across-the-us-301741117.html

SOURCE Valet Living

