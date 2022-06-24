U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Valeura Announces Voting Results

·3 min read
  • PNWRF

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey and the Gulf of Thailand, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation, and (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld

Total

For

Withheld

Dr. W. Sean Guest

20,004,900

1,480,907

21,485,807

93.11%

6.89%

Dr. Timothy R. Marchant

19,698,075

1,787,732

21,485,807

91.68%

8.32%

James D. McFarland

20,050,088

1,235,719

21,485,807

94.25%

5.75%

Ronald W. Royal

20,004,400

1,481,407

21,485,807

93.11%

6.89%

Russell J. Hiscock

19,678,250

1,807,557

21,485,807

91.59%

8.41%

Kimberley K. Wood

19,088,350

2,397,457

21,485,807

88.84%

11.16%

Timothy N. Chapman

19,987,900

1,497,907

21,485,807

93.03%

6.97%

About the Corporation

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries)+1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Capital Markets / Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752
Robin James Martin, Investor Relations Manager +44 7392 940495
IR@valeuraenergy.com

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker to Valeura) +44 (0) 7711 627 449
Jonathan Wright
Valeura@auctusadvisors.co.uk

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

This Announcement does not contain inside information.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706469/Valeura-Announces-Voting-Results

