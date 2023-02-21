ValGenesis and Enterey Partner to Deliver a Better Consulting Experience for Life Sciences Companies Going Digital

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), and Enterey, a specialist life sciences consulting company, have partnered to deliver Pharma 4.0-focused digital transformation services and solutions for life sciences companies across the U.S.

Enterey has over 20 years of experience in life sciences consulting, partnering with companies to promote sustainable change that reduces costs and improves compliance for the long haul. Using a critical thinking approach, Enterey helps companies rethink, retool, and reorganize by looking beneath the surface to tackle their toughest problems. The company has successfully completed more than 380 projects, 95% of which are from repeat clients.

ValGenesis is the market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), helping the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

"We are thrilled to partner with Enterey and help life sciences companies go digital in line with their transformation agenda," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Together, we seek to implement technology solutions that are a best-fit, strengthening risk and compliance and helping companies speed up their manufacturing process, which can lead to significant gains."

ValGenesis and Enterey are helping clients apply critical thinking in evaluating digital transformation solutions in line with Pharma 4.0 requirements. The companies leverage their deep expertise to adapt digital tools and strategies to the unique contexts of a company's manufacturing chain. As part of the partnership, Enterey will also implement and manage next-generation digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis.

"We are excited to partner with ValGenesis to help our clients streamline their critical validation and risk management activities," says Mike Ferletic, Enterey's CEO. "Through this partnership, we further our mission of helping life sciences companies reduce risk, operate more efficiently, and focus on delivering safer, more effective products and treatments for their patients."

ABOUT ENTEREY

With over 20 years of experience in life sciences consulting, Enterey partners with companies to promote sustainable change that reduces costs and improves compliance for the long haul. Using a critical thinking approach, Enterey helps companies challenge the status quo by looking beneath the surface for solutions to their toughest problems.

The company utilizes Lean and Six-Sigma methodologies to provide organizations with a clear path to achieving their process improvement goals. For more information, visit https://www.enterey.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

