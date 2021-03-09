U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

'Valheim' surpasses 5.7 million copies sold in five weeks on Steam Early Access

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

Valheim went live on Steam exactly five weeks ago, and it’s been on fire ever since. Iron Gate’s Viking survival sim rocketed up the charts, hitting 5 million copies sold after just one month in Early Access and surpassing huge titles like Dota 2 in terms of concurrent active players.

Steam reviews for Valheim exude a palpable sense of awe and relief. Players regularly compare the feeling to the first time they played Minecraft, marveling at the game’s scope, depth and atmosphere, and questioning how a team of just five developers managed to pack such an engrossing experience into a 1GB download. Valheim sets players loose in an original realm of Viking purgatory, a vast, procedurally generated world filled with mythical Norse beasts, high seas, hunting and crafting. It’s dense yet forgiving; action-packed yet peaceful.

To date, Iron Gate has sold more than 5.7 million copies of Valheim. There are still only five people on the development team.

“We’re doing our best,” Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist told Engadget. “It has become pretty hectic around here since launch.”

Valheim
Valheim

Tornqvist and studio co-founder Richard Svensson are looking to hire a few more people, including a QA manager to handle the influx of bug reports from millions of new beta testers. Otherwise, it’s getting support from Coffee Stain Publishing — the folks responsible for Goat Simulator, a veritable granddaddy of viral video games.

Svensson began working on Valheim in 2017, as a side hustle. By day, he and Tornqvist were colleagues at Swedish studio Pieces Interactive, but by early 2018, Svensson had left to focus fully on Valheim.

“At the end of 2018 I also left to join forces with him,” Tornqvist said. “We founded the company Iron Gate in April 2019, and by then we pretty much knew where we wanted to take Valheim.”

Valheim
Valheim

Despite their faith in the core ideas behind Valheim, neither Svensson nor Tornqvist expected the game to explode in popularity the way it has. This is clear in an Iron Gate blog post published on January 1st, 2020, a full year before Valheim’s Early Access launch. In the entry, Svensson recaps the game’s development progress, officially welcomes Tornqvist to the team, and celebrates the birth of his son. It’s soaked in optimism from the first line (edited for clarity):

It’s Jan 1st, 2020, and I’m a bit hungover =). I will try to write a quick summary of this year’s happenings related to me and Valheim. It’s been an eventful year for sure. Crazy eventful to be honest. I have probably aged like 10 years this year. So here we go =). ...We quickly registered a new limited liability company and in the last minute I came up with the name Iron Gate! I like the idea that our logo is a gateway to other worlds. What lies beyond the iron gate?

Truly, Svensson and Tornqvist had no idea.

“We did feel modestly confident in that we had a game that would see some success and provide the means for us to continue development through the Early Access-period, but nothing on the scale of the success we’ve actually had,” Tornqvist said. “It is a bit crazy actually, a once-in-a-lifetime hit, I think.”

Valheim
Valheim

Tornqvist said he’s particularly enjoying all of the community-created content that’s spawned out of Valheim, including the memes, which he called “delicious.” Svensson and Tornqvist are hurrying to hire some more hands, and Iron Gate developers are focused on squashing bugs and continuing to support Valheim through Early Access, promising plenty of new content in 2021.

“Not to sound too corny, but we’re just very happy that so many people are enjoying the game really,” Tornqvist said. “So a big thank you to all the people who have taken the game to heart.”

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping about 4% to recoup its losses from the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped about 19%, while Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 3.3% and 4.4% after sharp losses in recent weeks as a rise in yields raised concerns over their high valuations. News that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was nearing final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to end more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high, confirming a correction for the index.

  • Goldman Crypto Chief Flags Institutional Demand Driving Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeing substantial demand for digital assets from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.In a survey of nearly 300 clients by the firm, 40% currently have exposure to crypto, according to Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, speaking on a podcast. The situation is different now compared with the 2017 Bitcoin bubble due to “huge” institutional demand across different industry types and from private banking clients, he said.McDermott confirmed plans reported last week for Goldman to restart its crypto trading desk, which he said will be “quite narrow initially,” with a focus on areas such as CME Group Inc. futures. He said that U.S. banks need to cope with regulations that bar them from trading physical cryptocurrencies.Cryptocurrency enthusiasts argue that digital tokens and the underlying blockchain technology are gaining acceptance among more mainstream institutions and investors. The derivatives market and new investment products have made digital assets more easily accessible. Some strategists posit that the asset class is a potential diversifier for portfolios, while others are more skeptical and blame speculators for inflating a possible bubble in Bitcoin and other cryptos.Bitcoin rose as much as 3.4% on Monday in Asia, while Ether gained as much as 5.3% to the highest since Feb. 23.Read more: Chinese Beauty App Becomes First Major Company to Buy EtherBlockchain technology offers “a real diverse set of opportunities for the financial industry and something that there’s a huge amount of momentum” for in the market, McDermott said. “We know firsthand just given the various different projects we’re working on. And we see this as a hugely exciting time exploring the potential of that technology.”As for prices, 76% of those surveyed see Bitcoin ending 2021 between $40,000 and $100,000, McDermott said. However, 22% expect it to end the year over $100,000.Read more: Does Bitcoin Boom Mean ‘Better Gold’ or Bigger Bubble? QuickTake(Adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 3839.75, Strengthens Under 3868.00

    The early price action suggests the direction of the March E-mini S&P 500 Index on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 3840.00.

  • Nasdaq 100 Has Not Diverged This Much From the Dow Since 1993

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the best manifestations of the rotation from formerly high-flying growth stocks to value shares can be seen in the divergence of the Nasdaq 100 from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.As the 125-year-old benchmark climbed to another intraday record, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a level traditionally seen as a correction. It’s the first time since 1993 that the Dow rose and closed within 1% of a record, while the tech-heavy gauge was down more than 10% from its high.“Investors are feeling better about the recovery and looking to own improving fundamentals within large caps outside of tech and growth where valuations are more reasonable,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The focus on better fundamentals at a reasonable price may be driving the Dow to new highs.”All but five of the 30-member Dow index traded higher Monday at the 4 p.m. close in New York, with shares of Walt Disney Co. leading with a 6.3% gain. Visa Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Home Depot Inc. each advanced more than 2%. Meanwhile, drops in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the 36-year-old Nasdaq 100.Shares of other companies that had done well in 2020’s stay-at-home environment, including Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc., also dented the tech-centric Nasdaq 100, as did those whose businesses helped consumers work from home during the pandemic, including Zoom Video Communications Inc., which fell almost 8%, and DocuSign Inc., down about 6%.The split-market activity on display is another manifestation of the rotation underway as investors switch into shares of companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle. That’s been painful for high-growth, high-valuation tech shares that become less appealing amid bond-market turbulence that’s sent yields on 10-year Treasuries to 1.61%.Earlier: SPAC Froth Turns on Itself With Stocks Plunging 20% in Two WeeksThe rotation is even harsher in once-hot areas like the market for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, another 2020 craze whose allure has fizzled in recent days. A gauge tracking such firms -- IPOX SPAC Index -- declined 2.6% Monday, its fourth down day out of the last five sessions. A popular SPAC by Chamath Palihapitiya -- the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, or IPOE -- fell as much as 11% at one point before closing Monday down 9%.“It feels like an attitude adjustment for tech and growth stocks,” said Bailey. “Investors have decided that these Covid winners just got too expensive and now it’s time for a valuation haircut.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The third stimulus checks are very close. How much can you get, and how soon?

    The new payments are just a vote and a presidential signature away from becoming reality.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Argentina CPI-Linked Bonds Fall On Possible Change to Basket

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s inflation-linked bonds fell Monday as the country’s statistics agency, Indec, plans to modify the basket it uses to measure inflation.Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday that Indec is working to change the price basket it uses to measure inflation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The modifications, which seek to reflect changing consumption habits, are planned to take place in 2022, after this year’s legislative elections, to avoid political conflicts of interest.Prices of the country’s inflation-linked discount bonds due 2033 fell 2.4% and Boncer bonds due 2026 fell 2.4% at the market close.“The news of a possible change in the composition of the CPI portfolio in 2022 is very bad for the entire CPI curve,” said Pedro Siaba Serrate, a fixed income strategist at Portfolio Personal Inversiones in Buenos Aires. “The market consensus assumes that this modification would be biased toward trying to minimize or smooth the price dynamics.”The analyst concerns stem from a history of meddling with local price indexes under the presidency of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Argentina was censured by the IMF in 2013 for failing to disclose economic data, but the fund removed the censure declaration in 2016 after a new government improved its transparency. Fernandez de Kirchner is now Argentina’s vice president as part of the current ruling Peronist coalition.An Indec spokesperson confirmed that the body is working to determine new CPI baskets, but that the idea is to do so in the medium term without a set date. A change in the basket would also lead to a change in the base year for inflation, the spokesperson added. An Economy Ministry spokesman declined to comment.Inflation was nearly 40% in 2020 and is expected to end the year at around 50%, according to a survey of economists organized by the central bank.The government had been leaning on sales of inflation-linked bonds to rollover its local bond payments and should look to clarify that the move is part of a natural process to bring its price basket up to date and remove concerns of a possible manipulation, according to Buenos Aires-based consulting firm Eco Go.“It’s crucial that the government clarifies this situation as soon as possible,” said Federico Furiase, director of Eco Go. “Once the market settles, there will be a buying opportunity because this update is a normal part of the evolution of an index and does not imply a risk of manipulation.”(Update with analyst comment in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More Pain on Horizon for Dollar Bears Pummeled by Rising Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are facing the possibility of being squeezed by more gains in the currency as higher Treasury yields and economic optimism fuel the greenback’s longest winning streak since early November.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Monday touched the highest in more than three months. The move is an offshoot of surging Treasury yields, which are luring dollar buyers betting the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion spending package will fuel economic growth that outpaces the U.S.’s major peers. In the options market, signs are also pointing to further greenback strength.Dollar bulls are betting the rally has momentum amid the currency’s broad gains Monday: it touched a three-month high versus the euro, a seven-month high against the Swiss franc, and the highest since December versus China’s yuan. Meanwhile, The MSCI Inc. gauge of emerging-market currencies has been tumbling.“The USD move that started in earnest back on Thursday is extracting considerable pain among medium-term USD bears,” Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Ruskin said in a note. “The FX market is dealing with the USD-positive rates fall-out which is immediate, compared with any USD-negative news on external account deterioration that will only dribble out with a lag.”Many traders are running to cover shorts. The dollar has been more resilient than expected this year. For one thing, the U.S. proved to be more adept in rolling out vaccines against the coronavirus relative to some European countries, and American economic figures are showing a recovery underway, with jobs growth in February beating estimates.Although strategists had initially wagered that U.S. fiscal spending would pummel the currency, that expectation has been overshadowed by the strength of the domestic recovery.“It would take a rather tortuous argument to conclude that 8-10% nominal GDP growth in the U.S. this year would lead to a weaker dollar,” said Stephen Jen, chief executive of Eurizon SLJ Capital. “The driving force behind the rise in the U.S. bond yields is a sharply superior economic outlook. This rally in the dollar has legs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.