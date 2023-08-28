Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.08

Valhi, Inc.'s (NYSE:VHI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.08 per share on 21st of September. This means that the annual payment will be 2.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Valhi Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 134% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 51.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 225%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $2.40 total annually to $0.32. This works out to a decline of approximately 87% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 51% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

We're Not Big Fans Of Valhi's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Valhi (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

