Valiant Awarded $150M Contract to Deliver Advanced Training Solutions for USASOC

Valiant Integrated Services
·1 min read
Valiant Integrated Services
Valiant Integrated Services

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services, a leading government services provider empowering missions for the U.S. government and its international partners, announced today that it has been awarded a $150 million single-award contract for Advanced Training Solutions in support of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

“We are proud to support USASOC through the delivery of innovative training solutions,” Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “Valiant has a long history of partnering with various special operations commands, including our work with USASOC, which dates back to 2005. We’re honored to continue our support to this critical mission, and we look forward to delivering the solutions that USASOC has come to rely.”

About Valiant
Valiant empowers the world’s most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va. and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; Operations, Maintenance, and Management; and Program Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:
Justin Garrison
Director of Marketing & Communications
M: +1 864 607 5943
E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com


