U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.78
    +11.52 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,362.78
    +44.34 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,643.86
    +12.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.93
    -7.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    +0.79 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    17.96
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9919
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3300
    +0.1370 (+4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1546
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9660
    +2.3910 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,827.57
    -41.77 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.93
    +2.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Valiant Awarded Seat on $850M DTRA Modeling & Simulation Support Contract Vehicle

Valiant Integrated Services
·1 min read
Valiant Integrated Services
Valiant Integrated Services

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today that it has been awarded a position on the $850M Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Modeling & Simulation Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. On this contract, Valiant will help DTRA perform assessments, exercises, and modeling and simulation support (AEMSS) tasks.

Valiant will also perform training, mission rehearsal, and countermeasures assessments designed to counter weapons of mass destruction threats and boost chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense. The IDIQ award has a five-year base period of performance, along with five option years, and contract work will occur at various locations worldwide.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with DTRA, delivering dynamic solutions that address known and emerging threats, helping to empower a safer world for all of us,” Dan Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant, said.

About Valiant
Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:
Justin Garrison
Director of Marketing & Communications
M: +1 864 607 5943
E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Economic data, Apple iPhone launch: What to watch in markets this week

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss market volatility, the expectations for economic releases, and Apple’s upcoming product launch.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump and dump allegations 'are without merit'

    Bed Bath & Beyond is responding to a new shareholder lawsuit alleging its former CFO was involved in a pump and dump scheme.

  • Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Power Use to Hit Record, Raising Chance of BlackoutsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehou

  • Oil Prices Cool as Traders Look Beyond OPEC Cut

    Oil prices fell back early Tuesday as traders began to look further than OPEC’s modest output cut, which led to a rally at the beginning of the week.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Tech workers left hanging as Sea e-commerce arm Shopee rescinds job offers

    Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee has rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks, sources said, a move that began shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters who have participated in a WeChat group of some 60 people that was set up to discuss Shopee's withdrawal of offers said their offers were pulled just days before they were due to begin work. One 27-year-old engineer who asked that only his first name Wang be used said his call came a week after arriving in Singapore, having quit a job in Shanghai with TikTok owner Bytedance.

  • This Disruptor Could Be the Best Buy in This Bear Market

    Wall Street seems to have forgotten about financial technology company Block (NYSE: SQ). Here's why Block might be one of the best investments you can make during this market downturn. Block started under its former name, Square; its mobile payment terminal was its flagship product.

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Europe power firms need 1.5 trillion euros in margin calls, Equinor says

    LONDON (Reuters) -European energy companies need at least 1.5 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) to cover the cost of their exposure to soaring gas prices, Norwegian energy group Equinor has estimated, and that does not include firms in Britain. Several European countries are providing billions of euros in support to power suppliers caught out by extra collateral payments on their trades - known as margin calls - but Equinor's estimate suggests such support is a fraction of the overall bill. Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before they supply the power.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Inflation Cuts Into Pork Profits as Tyson, Seaboard Report Hit to Operating Margins

    Meatpackers are paying more for hogs in the U.S., and pork export volumes to China dropped 68% in the first six months of the year

  • Germany’s Energy Crisis Deepens as Local Utilities Cry for Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s fears that soaring power and gas prices could trigger a deeper crisis is starting to get real. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Power Use to Hit Record, Raising Chance of BlackoutsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesStocks Erase Drop With Rebound in Defensive Shares: Markets WrapSeveral hundred local utilities are coming under

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The new retirement isn’t just about saving, it’s about evolving

    These days, retirement requires a whole new planning approach—you've bid farewell to your job and opened vistas of free time—now what?

  • AFRICA OIL TO PRESENT AT TOWN HALL MEETING

    (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a physical and virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 17:30 CEST (11:30 EDT). View PDF version