Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Significantly Increases Its Equity Stake in Sumer Technologies, Inc., as the Ride-Sharing Company Readies Its Much Anticipated Innovative Zumr App For Q1 2023 U.S. Launch

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is proud to announce that the company has tripled its equity ownership in the ride-sharing company, Sumer Technologies, Inc. Valiant Eagle acquired its initial stake in Sumer back in October 2021, as a way to gain exposure to the ever-growing ride-sharing industry.

Valiant Eagle’s increased ownership stake in Sumer comes as the multi-faceted app developer diligently works on the development of several new applications. The first app Sumer is focused on launching is called Zumr Rideshare.

Zumr app is slated for launch in the United States during the first quarter of 2023 and will be available on Android and iOS devices. Sumer is also planning to roll out the Zumr app in Africa during the third quarter of 2023.  Further expansion across additional international markets is also being considered.  Sumer also has a catalog of powerful AI-based apps slated for release in 2023 that will excite and energize the marketplace.

Valiant Eagle, CEO, Xavier Mitchell says, “The financial upside for Sumer is without a ceiling.  Acting as a disruptor, their eventual market dominance will be an asset for our company. Increasing our equity made sense for the both of us.  Drivers have been unhappy with Uber and Lyft for quite some time.  Sumer has taken the steps to institute initiatives and perks to allow drivers and users to benefit from the app.”

Like Uber and Lyft, Zumr will connect drivers with passengers looking for ride-sharing services to reach their desired destination. However, Zumr has some planned key features that will greatly improve payment to the Zoomer drivers. Zumr says its ride-sharing rates are focused on undercutting existing prices that are charged by the bigger companies in the space. The Zumr app will utilize an on-demand system, which will allow passengers and drivers alike to visualize the fare cost and when drivers are active online.

Zumr Rideshare plans to be the only ride-sharing app that allows drivers to receive 100% of their ride-fares, tips, as well as a profit-sharing feature. In addition, drivers will have the ability to further maximize their earnings by renting, or lease-to-own an electric or gas vehicle from a Zumr Rideshare-authorized partner dealership. Drivers will not have to pay an annual membership fee to access this opportunity.

The competitive advantage Zumr has over the other ride-share platforms is that its drivers will become Zumr drivers because they earn all the fares without the hassle of driving long distances for a fraction of the payout. Its Zumr drivers are now classified as fully independent Gig workers not employees which has been the conflict for years with Uber & Lyft that had  to pay out millions of dollars to reclassify their drivers. Their motto is simple:  why stress the tip when you earn the whole trip!

Drivers gain access to industry-leading earning capabilities, but there is one key point of “fine print”: Five-star service is required with every single ride. Zumr Rideshare provides a great opportunity, but drivers will be required to provide five-star service for every ride. This includes open-and-close door service, following CDC PPE protocols & COVID-19 guidance, and more.

For Zumr passengers, there are some key differentials from the big players as well. Passengers will pay a $3.95 service fee per ride, which is included in their total fare. However, unlike other ride-sharing apps, passengers automatically enter a chance to win online cash rewards when using the service through the Zumr app. In addition, passengers will have the opportunity to enroll in a referral program, which pays $10 for each new driver that signs up through a personalized referral code.

For more information on the Zumr App, please visit https://www.thezumrapp.com/.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU: OTC) is a publicly traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.

Valiant Eagle
Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net
Website: www.valianteagle.net
Twitter: @valianteagleinc
Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


