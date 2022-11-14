U.S. markets closed

Valiant Names Kevin Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer

Valiant Integrated Services
·3 min read
Valiant Integrated Services
Valiant Integrated Services

Valiant Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kevin Sullivan

Valiant Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kevin Sullivan
Valiant Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kevin Sullivan

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today that Kevin Sullivan has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Valiant, effective Nov. 14, 2022. Kevin previously served as Corporate Controller for Valiant.

“Kevin is a proven leader with a superior record of delivering results and creating value. He has made significant contributions to the company in his tenure with Valiant, and it has become clear to the Board of Directors and me that Kevin is the best choice for this critical role,” Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “Kevin will be a strong partner as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver long-term, profitable growth.”

As CFO, Kevin will lead Valiant’s global finance organization and financial activities, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, pricing, tax, shareholder relations, internal audit, and treasury. Kevin’s broad expertise from previous roles with PAE and Lockheed Martin makes him uniquely qualified and suited for this role. Kevin will continue to be based in Valiant’s Herndon, Virginia headquarters.

“I am excited to take on this new role at a time of significant opportunity for Valiant,” Kevin Sullivan said. “It’s truly a privilege to lead such a highly regarded finance organization, and I look forward to working with Dan and the team to move Valiant forward and advance the company’s vision to empower a safer world.”

Mike Devoto Named Executive Vice President of Strategic Programs
Mike Devoto, Valiant’s acting CFO, will transition to a new role as Executive Vice President of Strategic Programs following a smooth handover, overseeing Information Technology and major enterprise-wide initiatives, and assisting with various real estate, insurance, and leadership development projects.

“I want to thank Mike for his continued service and dedication to Valiant,” Dan Corbett said. “Mike has been with Valiant since its inception and served in a variety of senior leadership positions, and I’m grateful that he’s agreed to take on this new responsibility.”

About Valiant
Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:
John Hart
Chief Growth Officer
Valiant
E: john.hart@onevaliant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fe599f3-5451-4636-ac88-b3f40618c215


