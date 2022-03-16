U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

Validated Breast Cancer Xenograft Models by Altogen Labs

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altogen Labs is a GLP-compliant biotech laboratory that specializes in oncology research studies and provides preclinical testing of new medicines that often require a sequence of experiments utilizing various scientific methods to demonstrate novel compound anti-cancer efficacy, safety, and mechanism of action. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer that causes death in women globally, and cancer itself is the second leading cause of death for women. It is highly dangerous due to the speed at which it spreads throughout the body. While survival rates may be increasing due to increased screening and treatments, it remains lethal and one of the most prominent cancers in women. To accelerate oncology drug development, Altogen Labs offers over 100 established PDX and CDX xenograft models.

All breast cancer xenograft models available at Altogen Labs are in-house validated and provide essential tools to test the efficacy and safety of novel breast cancer medications. These xenograft models are generated by the xenotransplantation of human tumorigenic breast cancer cells under the skin of immunocompromised mice (subcutaneous) or via orthotopic injection of breast cancer cells into the mammary fat pad of mice in order to study tumor growth. Altogen Labs offers many PDX models and 11 CDX validated breast cancer xenograft animal models with individual characteristics (ER, HER-2/neu, PR, EGFR, KRAS, BRCA1-2, TP53, FGFR1-4, BRAF, NRAS, etc) to serve a variety of different research needs: 4T1, BT474, MCF-7, MDA-MB-231, MDA-MB-468, HS578T, MDA-MB-453, MDA-MB-157, KPL-4, T47D, ZR75-1. Xenograft studies allow a similar representation of human pathology to study cellular events, providing scientists with an in vivo model of tumor behavior that allows greater insight and data for research. Xenotransplantation studies create an effective environment for the evaluation of pharmaceutical compounds and the studying of cell behavior and screening of cancer therapies. This is an essential step that provides necessary information and evaluations in the pharmaceutical development process.

About Altogen Labs

Altogen Labs is a biology CRO company, headquartered in Austin, Texas that provides safety and efficacy testing for novel anti-cancer medicines. Preclinical services include safety in vivo toxicology studies (for IND applications), efficacy studies (for regulatory submissions), drug discovery (for patent applications), and many other types of R&D pharm/tox, biodistribution, and xenograft efficacy studies.

Contact

Altogen Labs
11200 Menchaca Rd, Ste 203
Austin, TX, 78748
(512) 433-6177
Web: https://altogenlabs.com
E-mail: info@altogenlabs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/validated-breast-cancer-xenograft-models-by-altogen-labs-301504358.html

SOURCE Altogen Labs

