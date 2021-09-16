U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Validic Empowers Physicians and Care Managers to Manage Personal Health Data at Scale

·5 min read

Validic's best-in-class strategy is supported by its deep integration into clinical workflows and care pathways and its simple application design for consumer engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Validic, Inc. with the 2021 North America Company of the Year Award. Its scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiencies and health outcomes by seamlessly delivering data and real-time insights from hundreds of home health devices into existing clinical workflows, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and patient applications. The company ensures its solutions provide continuous high value, with over 530 disparate health source integrations, proprietary data standardization, and unmatched scalability. With flexible settings that allow physicians to customize alerts and view at the individual patient level to prioritize interventions, Validic enables increased data visibility and faster clinician response times.

2021 North American Remote Patient Monitoring Company of the Year Award
2021 North American Remote Patient Monitoring Company of the Year Award

"Validic's advanced platform goes beyond the traditional care models, allowing physicians to view patient-captured data in real time. Furthermore, the platform applies analytics to orchestrate intelligent health interactions across care teams and strategies, including clinical workflows, care pathways, and consumer engagement," said Kaustubh Savant, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's solutions reduce the need for physicians to analyze data and eliminate inefficient and redundant manual tasks within care management. Its proprietary data standardization process is highly scalable and customizable. It can be seamlessly integrated with any system, expanding to millions of connected users and processing innumerable data transactions every month."

Validic created the first clinical workflow integration and intelligent healthcare orchestration platform for personal health data. The solution addresses the unmet needs of RPM and care event monitoring by creating a single entry point platform for different stakeholders like providers, insurers, and employers to access important patient data. Validic supports multiple workflow options, including an end-to-end, standalone solution for organizations to launch RPM programs rapidly and sophisticated integrations with existing systems like EHRs and care management solutions. Its RPM solution helps manage chronic and acute health conditions by exception using near real-time analytics and alerting to sort signal from noise.

"We're honored to be named the 2021 North America Company of the Year for remote patient monitoring. As a company that enables remote care, the past year has been an opportunity for our team to drive further toward our mission with renewed passion and purpose. Our team is laser-focused on providing best in class capabilities for our clients and the people who trust us with their health, and it's a privilege to see that hard work recognized," said Drew Schiller, CEO and Co-Founder at Validic.

Validic can enable a flexible, hybrid device model that allows organizations to launch bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs, complete managed device kit models, or hybrid deployment models. This full-spectrum approach provides health systems and plans the ability to address the varying needs of different patient populations and use cases, even within the same program. Its advanced streaming capabilities provide an efficient means to integrate personal health data continuously, such as blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, and blood glucose levels, from personal health devices in near real time.

"Validic's standardized endpoints ensure the data is actionable and meaningful, driving personalized, timely, and relevant interventions. The standardization process safeguards data integrity and security in storage and transit," noted Savant. "Overall, Validic's advanced platform provides high value to physicians and patients alike, enabling proactive and prioritized care interventions to reduce readmissions, thereby improving operational efficiency and clinical outcomes."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano
P: 210.477.8417
E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Validic, Inc.

Founded in 2010, Validic improves the quality of human life by building technology that makes personal data actionable. Validic provides the scalable digital health solutions used by leading health plans and providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, and Humana, to deliver personalized member experiences for condition management, remote monitoring, and wellness promotion. With a platform-first approach, Validic creates operational efficiency through seamless workflow integrations at enterprise scale — with more than 5 million active users and 530 supported devices. Validic has recently been named the Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management.

Visit validic.com and follow @validic on Twitter to learn more.

Contact:

Evan Swerdfeger
P: 919.879.2324
E: Evan.Swerdfeger@validic.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/validic-empowers-physicians-and-care-managers-to-manage-personal-health-data-at-scale-301378358.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/16/c0419.html

