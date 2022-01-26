U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

Valimail Doubles Customer Base, Solidifies Position as the Leading DMARC Provider

·4 min read

More than 18,000 new brands trust Valimail to protect email domains, reach DMARC enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust, identity-based authentication solutions, doubled its market-leading roster of customers in 2021. Further investments in its email authentication technology and the launch of Valimail Authenticate, a new DMARC-as-a-Service solution, fueled the company's continued growth.

BIMI Surges Forward with Valimail&#x002019;s Amplify Solution (PRNewsfoto/Valimail)
BIMI Surges Forward with Valimail’s Amplify Solution (PRNewsfoto/Valimail)

In 2021, Valimail significantly improved its email authentication processes and products. While only about 15% of all companies using DMARC, including those working with vendors, achieve enforcement, 90%+ of Valimail's clients get to highly accurate enforcement in under 45 days. Companies of every size, from Fortune 500 to Main Street shops and major universities to global financial entities, have benefitted from Valimail's patented DMARC solution.

Valimail also launched Valimail Authenticate, the world's first and only DMARC-as-a-Service solution that protects brands from phishing and spoofing attacks by authenticating and improving email deliverability. This automated, cost-effective DMARC solution is Valimail's most recent offering after creating the industry category of hosted DMARC.

Additionally, Microsoft enhanced its partnership with Valimail last year by continuing to expand DMARC-as-a-Service to new Microsoft Office 365 users. Using Valimail Authenticate, Microsoft users have free visibility into the services sending emails under their domains, along with guided workflows to simplify the DMARC enforcement process.

DMARC enforcement opens a host of additional benefits, including the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard, which is co-chaired by Valimail with Google and was published in February 2019. BIMI enables organizations already using DMARC to further authenticate emails by validating logo ownership and securely transmitting them through email platforms.

"Thanks to our team's commitment to innovation, our patented solutions help DMARC users avoid becoming victims of the more than 3 billion spoofed emails sent every day," said Alexander García-Tobar, Valimail CEO and co-founder. "In addition, with the rolling out of Gmail's general support for BIMI, Google has shown its commitment to an industry-standard designed to filter out potentially malicious emails while driving the adoption of a strong sender authentication solution throughout its email ecosystem."

Given email's worldwide reach, the need for DMARC is likewise global. As such, Valimail experienced growth from all geographies, both directly and through partners such as RSec Group.

"Valimail is a critical partner in our efforts to scale email authentication across our customer base," said Gabriel Murcia, Chief Sales and Services Officer of RSec Group. "Using Valimail's market-leading DMARC solution, we're giving companies like Banco Davivienda, a regional bank in LATAM with presence in Colombia and America Central, the confidence they need to ensure their domains are safe from email fraud and abuse."

Since creating hosted DMARC and receiving its first pioneering patent in 2016, Valimail continues to innovate, investing time, money, and resources to develop technology and extend open standards on behalf of its clients and the email ecosystem. The company has increased its portfolio of DMARC patents with novel technology designed to authenticate emails accurately, stop phishing and spoofing attacks, protect brands, improve compliance, and help improve email deliverability for customers.

Because of its DMARC product investments, Valimail has the only DMARC product which has been FedRAMP authorized, ensuring federal agencies can use its solution to deploy, configure and maintain the DMARC standard.

"Cybercriminals use email every day as their primary channel to target organizations with phishing or spoofing attacks," said García-Tobar. "Our solutions enable our customers to quickly and accurately achieve DMARC enforcement, adding another layer of protection against potential bad actors. At Valimail, we aren't just imagining a world where everyone can trust the communication they receive — working with our partners globally, we are building that world."

To learn more about Valimail's leading email authentication solutions, visit Valimail.com.

About Valimail
Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust email authentication security, invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. The company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticates sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to some of the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone.

Media Contact:
BLASTmedia For Valimail
Abby Lewis
valimail@blastmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valimail-doubles-customer-base-solidifies-position-as-the-leading-dmarc-provider-301468722.html

SOURCE Valimail

