U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,286.41
    +115.71 (+2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,386.67
    +754.03 (+2.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,242.51
    +446.96 (+3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.33
    +55.32 (+2.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.84
    -10.86 (-8.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.30
    -52.00 (-2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.96
    -0.94 (-3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    +0.0172 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9180
    +0.0460 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    +0.0085 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8360
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,186.75
    +2,941.61 (+7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.05
    +11.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Valiot's AI Capabilities Are Revolutionizing the Value Chain

Valiot
·2 min read

Manufacturers can now predict and react to unexpected changes in the Value Chain

Federico Crespo

Federico Crespo
Federico Crespo

AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After closing a 2.5 M round in October 2021, Valiot has further enhanced their manufacturing software, this time through the use of digital twin technology. Artificial Intelligence capabilities applied to the Value Chain have empowered manufacturers to predict and react to unexpected changes in every part of the Value Chain, including Demand, Supply, Production, and Distribution. This allows companies to manage problems before they actually occur, and prevent costly mistakes.

Federico Crespo, CEO of Valiot, explains: "Digital twin technologies and Artificial Intelligence have reinvented the way we support the manufacturers we partner with. We can now show our clients inefficiencies on the factory floor and how to fix them." Changes to the value chain come from different directions. By using AI capabilities, manufacturers can predict these factors by simulating events such as demand spikes or production shortages and preemptively adjusting their systems to avoid future losses.

For example, Valiot helped a chemical factory reduce costs and optimize inventory balance via the systems' ValueChainOS. Not only were production cycle times, manufacturing costs, and utility consumption all drastically reduced, but the UX of the application allows for clear and real-time communication between stakeholders.

About Valiot: Valiot uses AI to unleash the true value of your supply chain. It allows for self-regulated and smarter operations. It reduces human reliability and predicts optimal ways for your factory to run. Based in Austin, Texas, the company is continuously analyzing information to predict and fix production behaviors and bottlenecks. Rather than losing time tracking down handwritten manufacturing logs, rescheduling production sequences, and manually entering information into spreadsheets, operators are empowered to streamline and maximize the efficiency of multiple factories at once while having a better overview of the entire value chain.

Press Contact is Lightyear Strategies

Nima Olumi - nima@lightyearstrategies.com

Related Images






Image 1: Federico Crespo


CEO of Valiot



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Tumbles as U.A.E, Iraq Signal Ability to Raise Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank after U.A.E. and Iraq signalled OPEC may have greater willingness to raise output and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that he’s prepared to make certain compromises with Russia to end the war.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fi

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and many are now pulling out

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine --- and many are now pulling out.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Wheat Prices Plunge in Chicago With Global Stockpiles Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat markets remained locked limit down after a key U.S. report forecast bigger ending stockpiles even as the Ukraine war disrupts supplies out of the key Black Sea region.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russi

  • Cortes Campers gets purchase order from Ford dealership

    The dealership owner expects the campers made with 100% molded fiberglass and marine gelcoats to hold up to extreme weather swings.

  • Oil prices at $200 is no longer crazy, analyst says in dire warning

    The rally in crude oil prices may just be starting, warns one top oil strategist.

  • Frackers Say Bottlenecks Impede Output Boost as Oil Prices Soar

    Shale companies say they are trying to help to fill a gap in global oil supplies after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but wary investors and supply-chain issues are crimping output.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Amazon 'unlikely' to make major announcements about returns to office

    Amazon has been quiet about sending employees back to the office, unlike its tech peers. That doesn't mean workers won't have to return. Here's how the company is handling the decision.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • Nestle, tobacco groups latest companies to pull back from Russia

    The world's biggest packaged food group fell into line with rivals Procter & Gamble and Unilever in halting investment in Russia, while cigarette maker Philip Morris said it would scale down manufacturing and Imperial went further and suspended it. The moves came after Coca-Cola and McDonald's halted sales in Russia, where a senior member of the ruling party has warned that foreign firms which close down could see their operations nationalised.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Shale CEO Sees Oil Demand Wrecked at $150-$200: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the third day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and an event that hasn’t taken place in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden

  • Are $6 gas prices coming soon?

    Prices at the pump may be headed much higher very soon.