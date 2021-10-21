Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets SEC Approval to Start Trading on Nasdaq
BeInCrypto –
The U.S. SEC has approved the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the agency announced on Oct 20. This makes it the second futures-based bitcoin ETF that will start trading after ProShares bitcoin ETF launched earlier this week.
