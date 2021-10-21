U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.75
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,382.00
    -95.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,355.50
    -22.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.10
    -9.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.67
    -0.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    +0.33 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0790
    -0.2500 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,339.90
    +2,403.86 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,565.66
    +84.85 (+5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.26
    -19.84 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets SEC Approval to Start Trading on Nasdaq

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rahul Nambiampurath
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BeInCrypto –

The U.S. SEC has approved the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the agency announced on Oct 20. This makes it the second futures-based bitcoin ETF that will start trading after ProShares bitcoin ETF launched earlier this week.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • ‘BTFD’ Mantra Inspires Ticker for Planned Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWith the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF launching Tuesday and many more in the queue, one little-known asset manager is looking to stand out by directly tapping the lexi

  • Valkyrie Secures Go-Ahead for Bitcoin Futures ETF

    The crypto-native fund manager is the third to clear all regulatory hurdles, after earlier approvals for ProShares and VanEck.

  • Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

    A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • The world’s most expensive avocado toast is made of solid gold

    This avocado toast sculpture is made of 18 karat gold and is worth more than $3 million.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • European markets slump after China’s Evergrande falls 14%

    Following a 17-day suspension, the property development company nosedived as much as 14%.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Suddenly, a bitcoin move to $100K doesn't seem so farfetched: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Most Stocks Fall as Mood Sours; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been