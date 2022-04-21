U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Valkyrie Investments announces launch of the Valkyrie Multi-Coin Trust (VMCT)

·4 min read

VMCT invests in proof of stake tokens, and has an annual additional target yield as high as six percent

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC ("Valkyrie"), the sponsor (the "Sponsor") of the several single protocol digital asset trusts, among other investment products, announced today the launch of its seventh such investment vehicle, the actively managed Valkyrie Multi-Coin Trust (VMCT) (the "Trust").

VMCT is the first multi-protocol investment Trust offered by Valkyrie, and is focused on investing in contemporary blockchain networks and tokens that the firm believes are well-positioned to expand market share based on designated investment considerations including: invests in blockchain networks and tokens that launched post Bitcoin and Ethereum; invests in both Layer 1 and Layer 2 Solutions. Focusing on these coins also enables the Firm to return staking yield to investors, an added benefit when compared against competing products on the market.

"This Trust is unique in that it allocates to a broad universe of protocols and also returns staking yield to investors, and it was created in response to demand from family offices, accredited investors, and other market participants," said Valkyrie Investments CIO Steven McClurg. "We believe we are well positioned to actively manage this basket of tokens because of our depth and breadth of coverage of digital asset markets."

The Trust currently invests in the following tokens and protocols: Avalanche (AVAX), Binance (BNB), Cosmos (ATOM), Gemini USD (GUSD), Helium (HNT), Terra (LUNA), Polygon (MATIC), and Zilliqa (ZIL). Additional selection criteria include staking opportunities, on-chain activity, market structure and liquidity, and protocol upgrades. The Trust seeks to target an annual yield of four to six percent.

This launch is the first of 2022 for Valkyrie, and is the latest in a family of trusts launched to bring more exposure to a wider universe of digital assets. Other trusts include the Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie Algorand Trust, Valkyrie Polkadot Trust, Valkyrie Dash Trust, Valkyrie TRON Trust, and the Valkyrie Zilliqa Trust.

To learn more about VMCT, visit: https://valkyrieinvest.com/trusts/valkyrie-multi-coin-trust/

To learn more about the wider suite of protocol trusts offered by Valkyrie Digital Assets, visit: https://valkyrieinvest.com/trusts/

About Valkyrie Investments Inc

Valkyrie Investments is a leading financial services firm with a focus on digital assets. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie's team combines deep technical expertise in this emerging asset class with decades of experience launching investment vehicles for a wide variety of market participants. The firm is led by financial industry veterans with decades of experience across firms including Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the coins or tokens included in the Trust. Such offerings may only be made by prospectus and other offering documents that discloses the risks and disclosures of such offering. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a risk of total loss. Allocations are subject to change.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Media contact
Ryan Gorman
Chief Communications Officer
Valkyrie Investments
ryan@valkyrieinvest.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valkyrie-investments-announces-launch-of-the-valkyrie-multi-coin-trust-vmct-301530181.html

SOURCE Valkyrie Investments

