Valley cities are rethinking how much parking they need. What it means for the future

As cities around the Valley grapple with deciding how much parking will be required in new buildings, experts say creative uses of parking could open cities to more economic vibrancy in the future.

“Reforms on parking are important to creating economically vibrant neighborhoods,” David King, professor in the School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning at Arizona State University, said, adding that planning should “want to minimize space used just to store cars.”

King spoke on a panel at the Arizona chapter of the Urban Land Institute’s Trends Day event, discussing the future of parking as cities develop.

Parking can hinder development changes

Parking can constrain the possibilities for land use as buildings age, King said. If parking is built for a building that started as a restaurant, it can be difficult to convert that building to a different use in the future.

“In that instance parking becomes a hindrance and inhibits economic viability,” King said.

Parking has become a development issue in cities around the Valley. After months of negotiation, the Phoenix City Council approved a policy change to reduce the amount of parking spaces apartments that are near downtown and the light rail. The discussion ultimately allowed for apartment projects in select areas or serving specific populations to have reduced parking requirements.

Glendale has also begun some policy changes to allow for parking reductions in its Centerline district, which is bounded by Myrtle Avenue to the north, Ocotillo Road to the south, 67th Avenue to the west and 43rd Avenue to the east. The change is eventually planned to be applied across the city.

In Tempe, individual developments have begun challenging the need for parking minimums. Culdesac Tempe, an apartment complex located on Apache Boulevard east of McClintock Drive, has no allotted residential parking. Another apartment project, proposed by FH Tempe, an entity of Los Angeles-based Fields Holdings, is planned to have only 38 parking spaces for a 208-unit apartment complex.

Proposing buildings with little to no parking can be a risk for developers, because when determining projects to finance, lending institutions look to regulations, making a project that is an outlier more difficult to get financed, King said.

Could centrally-managed parking be a solution?

However, creative solutions, like overseeing parking at a district-wide level, can connect people with accessible parking without requiring more to be developed, panelists said.

“Most districts don’t know how much parking they have,” Brett Wood, president of Wood Solutions Group, said. “It creates disconnected and fragmented parking.”

Panelists pointed to the Downtown Tempe Authority as an example of a designated parking manager working across buildings and parking lots to ensure parking is accessible when it’s needed. King said district-level management, like an authority that keeps track of how much parking is in an area and how it’s used.

A centralized form of management could take building owners out of the parking business, he said.

“Buildings could be known for what they provide,” he said. “Parking could be its own category of real estate instead of tacked into everything that’s built.”

Wood said development and planning has subsidized car parking over the past 50 years, without much regard for the individuality of the community and its needs.

“We ended up with communities that were driven by parking,” he said.

Parking changes need to be data-driven, he said. A solution that works in another state will not necessarily work in Phoenix, and a Phoenix plan might not work in a suburb.

Mass transit use, an important component of parking reform, has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, King said, but transportation in the future will be a blend of many methods, including transit, autonomous vehicles and personal cars.

“We can turn parking into something that is managed at a district level, it preserves the ability to drive and park, but allows businesses to be economically vibrant,” he said.

