Valley Dental Health Is The Dentist Office In Maryland That Is Changing The Game: Find Out More About All Their Oral Health Services And Patient Amenities

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / In the world of hygiene, one of the most important branches are oral hygiene and dentistry. Over the years, this science has evolved and improved to the point that now thanks to technological advances, specialists and dentists can create smiles that improve the physical appearance of people.

A smile means a lot. It enriches the receiver without impoverishing the giver. It lasts a second but its memory, sometimes, is never erased. To achieve the desired smile and improve and say goodbye forever to any dental problem, there is the expert service provided by Dr. Ashley Izadi. She and her husband Dr. Roham Rafat run a dental practice in Cockeysville, MD 21030, called Valley Dental Health.

Valley Dental Health is home to some of the best Invisalign dentists in the United States. They serve patients from many nearby communities such as Hunt Valley, Lutherville, Sparks, Baltimore, Towson and Phoenix where their staff do whatever it takes to make patients of all ages feel at home.

There are different amenities at Valley Dental Health, such as free Wi-Fi, televisions for entertainment throughout the procedure, new dental chairs for patient comfort, a beautiful and cozy lounge area while the patient waits, and handicap accessibility. On their website, people can see a smile gallery, get more information about the doctors and the services they offer, and more.

Many people express that one of the main reasons they don't go to the dentist often is because of the financial aspect. But at Valley Dental Health, they offer each patient several payment options to suit their needs. They work with many of the major insurance companies in addition to offering CareCredit financing with interest-free payment options.

With a focus on customer satisfaction, Valley Dental Health works one-on-one with each patient to ensure that dental treatment is planned with the patient's needs in mind. The goal is to achieve maximum insurance benefits and is also tied to make their patients feel comfortable in all aspects of the treatment plan.

At Valley Dental Health, they are aware that there are patients who do not like the idea of going to an appointment with the dentist. That is why they offer several services to ensure patient comfort before and during their stay at their facilities.

"We wanted to offer a place of joy and hope, to give people with a history of dental anxiety a dental home. But we also wanted to offer sedation options for people who simply can't get over their fear of dentistry. This thought process has shaped our evolution as practice owners and health care professionals: we want to change the perception people have of the dentist!" expresses Dr. Izadi.

Valley Dental Health is staffed by top professionals who are experts in a full range of preventive care and dentistry services for patients of all ages, providing preventive dental care that is complete and comprehensive, going beyond a simple visual dental check-up to include a thorough examination of not only the teeth, mouth, gums and jaw joints but also a complete examination of the structures of the head and neck.

Among staff recognitions, Dr. Izadi has won the top Invisalign award for North America and the Golden Aligner award from the American Academy of Clear Aligners. In addition to general dentistry, patients can count on Valley Dental Health for cosmetic dentistry and restorative dental procedures.

Cosmetic dentistry looks to improve the look of teeth, gums, and smile, but a smile makeover is only successful in the long term if an examination is performed first to address potential health problems such as cavities and gum disease. Dr. Rafat is a periodontist/prosthodontist and he works closely with his patients using Digital Smile Design to ensure that the patient receives their dream smile. He loves recreating smiles, especially for his patients that feel like they are at the end of the line with their dental treatment possibilities. For example, those who need the All-On-4 or All-On-X treatment to fully restore their smiles with implants and a beautiful prosthesis.

Restorative dentistry encompasses many different dental treatments aimed at restoring the health and function of the smile, restoring damaged teeth, or replacing missing teeth with high-quality dental treatments designed exclusively to restore the function of the mouth for patients who require it.

Come experience the difference at Valley Dental Health, where highly skilled dental experts use the latest technology and techniques to provide all the procedures referenced above in a fun, safe and comfortable environment. Learn more here.

CONTACT:

Valley Dental Health
(410) 803-5587
www.valleydentalhealth.com

SOURCE: Valley Dental Health



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663225/Valley-Dental-Health-Is-The-Dentist-Office-In-Maryland-That-Is-Changing-The-Game-Find-Out-More-About-All-Their-Oral-Health-Services-And-Patient-Amenities

