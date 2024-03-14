Valley Metro light rail workers to receive over $600K in back wages. Here's why

Some 227 people who worked on the Valley Metro Light Rail will share in more than $607,000 in back wages after a division of the federal Department of Labor found that subcontractors misclassified the workers' employment status.

The department's Wage and Hour division said it has recovered $607,395 for 227 people who worked on the northwest extension of the mass-transit system. The investigation determined that subcontractors wrongly classified tradesmen as general laborers.

The enforcement action comes after the Phoenix City Council has passed an ordinance that would raise wages on city-funded construction projects, bringing wages to levels earned by skilled laborers, but the provision already faces a lawsuit. The city has wrangled over prevailing wage rules for months.

The subcontractors worked for Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., the Omaha, Nebraska-based prime contractor on the project. KIewit, an engineering and construction firm with projects around North America, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

“A prime contractor is responsible for ensuring that subcontractors follow all regulations and procedures for projects supported in part or fully with federal funds, including paying prevailing wages and providing required benefits,” said Eric Murray, a Phoenix district director for the department's Wage and Hour division, in a prepared statement.

Investigators said they found that Kimbrell Electric, a Glendale electrical contractor, failed to pay correct prevailing wage rates and benefits. The company incorrectly classified electricians and paid them as pipelayers, common and general laborers and power-tool operators. The division recovered $350,659 for 107 employees. After a separate 2015 investigation of Kimbrell Electric, the division recovered $184,389 owed to 61 workers.

In addition, Specialized Services Co., a Phoenix provider of excavation services, was found to have wrongly classified employees as power-tool operators when they were working as vacuum truck hose operators, which led the employer to underpay prevailing wages and benefits to 42 people. The division recovered $23,772.

Story continues

Badger Infrastructure Solutions, an Indiana company that provides hydro-excavation services, incorrectly classified vacuum truck operators as common and general laborers, according to the investigation. Badger failed to pay employees the required prevailing wages, benefits and overtime rates. The division recovered $76,745 for 35 workers.

Also, AJ Roberts Industrial of Chandler incorrectly classified ironworkers as power-tool operators, according to investigators, and paid them significantly lower wage rates and benefits. The division recovered $142,659 for 23 people.

Finally, Roadway Electric LLC, a Phoenix electrical contractor, incorrectly classified electricians as common and general laborers and pipelayers and thus did not pay them the correct prevailing wages for electricians. The division recovered $13,458 in back wages owed to 20 workers. A separate 2020 investigation involving this company also found violations of federal labor laws, leading to the recovery of $81,909 for 34 employees.

The division said it frequently found contractors incorrectly classifying specific trades personnel as laborers, failed to pay full prevailing wages including benefits, failed to maintain complete and accurate records and didn't post relevant informational notices with applicable wages at worksites.

Each employer has already agreed to pay the amounts owed, and most employees have been notified, a department spokesman said.

People who think they might be owed back wages for these or other jobs can check at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/wow.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: U.S. Labor Department recoups $600K for Valley Metro workers