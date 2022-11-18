U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.27
    +8.14 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    -1.26 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0327
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3700
    +0.1240 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,644.64
    -49.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.19
    -3.89 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends

Valley National Bank
·2 min read
Valley National Bank
Valley National Bank

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends.

The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022 are as follows:

  • A cash dividend of $0.390625 per share to be paid December 30, 2022 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A;

  • A cash dividend of $0.458295 per share to be paid December 30, 2022 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B; and

  • A cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid January 3, 2023 on Valley’s common stock.

The common stock cash dividend amount per share was unchanged as compared to the previous quarter dividend. The common cash dividend should not be used as an indicator of future dividends to Valley’s common stockholders.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $56 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about Valley’s business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Valley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Contact:  

Travis Lan, FSVP

 

Corporate Finance &

 

Business Development

 

(973) 686-5007


Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Sabotage Caused Pipeline Blasts; Kyiv Power Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- A Swedish investigation into ruptures at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines found explosive residue and has concluded that the cause was “grievous sabotage.”Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes in Theranos CollapseThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left B

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged Below $8 This Week

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed this week and were down 18% through noon Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The utility stock found itself at the receiving end of analysts' downgrades, and investors are now worried about the safety of Algonquin's dividend. Here's what happened: Despite its solid top-line growth, Algonquin suffered a huge loss and burned through cash rapidly as production costs rose, interest rates shot up, and supply constraints hit the construction of some renewable energy projects.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Is Down Another 7% Today

    The cryptocurrency exchange is sinking again after another analyst chimed in about its potential downsides.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Warren Buffett Makes All His Money From Just 11 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is having a much better year than most S&P 500 investors. And he can thank a handful of stocks for that.

  • Grindr Just Went Public. The Stock Surged More Than 400%.

    Grindr, the app geared toward the gay, bi, trans and queer community, started trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with blank-check company Tiga Acquisition in a $2.1 billion deal.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • Why Is Tesla (TSLA) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Tesla (TSLA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • ‘This situation is unprecedented’: 10 crazy things detailed in FTX’s bankruptcy filing

    From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

  • Why Rivian, Lucid Group, and QuantumScape Plunged Today

    The prospect of further rate hikes sent each of these companies into the red, as none made money today, and they may have to raise even more in the future.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

    Fintech companies have revolutionized investing, investors have often been able to scoop up stocks for no trading commissions over the last few years. Investors who have a few dollars to invest can buy at least one whole share of each of these three affordable stocks for less than $50. Regardless of what's going on around the world, it's a safe bet (sadly health-wise) that cigarettes will always be consumed due to nicotine's addictive nature.

  • Black Friday surprise: Jeff Bezos tells people not to buy cars, refrigerators and other big-ticket items. Critics call him out.

    Holiday sales are projected to reach as high as $960.4 billion, the National Retail Federation says.

  • Why Nu Holdings Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

    What happened Next-generation fintech and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had a lousy Thursday on the stock market. Somewhat counter-intuitively, given the company's recent financial performance, an analyst lowered his price target on the stock.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.

    The share price of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) has nearly doubled in 2022. Much of the gain for the stock came after Lantheus reported its 2021 Q4 results in late February. Lantheus develops imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovering and treating serious medical conditions.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

    Electric vehicle stocks have taken it on the chin lately, and many investors who were previously bullish on the EV industry are now left wondering whether there's still a good way to benefit from the massive shift to electrified vehicles. Here are a few things that are going wrong and a handful of things going right with the EV industry today -- and why there are at least two stocks worth owning.