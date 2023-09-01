Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 2nd of October. This means the annual payment is 4.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Valley National Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Valley National Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 36%, which means that Valley National Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 8.0%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 37% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.65 total annually to $0.44. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.8% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Valley National Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Valley National Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Valley National Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Valley National Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Is Valley National Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

