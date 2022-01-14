U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,632.50
    -19.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,876.00
    -113.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,378.75
    -111.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.90
    -13.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.39
    +0.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +3.19 (+18.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7030
    -0.4770 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,121.42
    -1,663.34 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.35
    -34.22 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.93
    -21.92 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Valley National Bancorp Receives Shareholder Approval in connection with the Acquisition of Bank Leumi USA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valley National Bank
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”) announced today its shareholders approved the issuance of Valley common stock in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation, the US subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA. Over 98% of shares voted at the Special Meeting of Shareholders were voted in favor of the share issuance proposal.

Valley had previously announced receipt of regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The acquisition remains subject to certain additional regulatory approvals, including by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Bank of Israel, as well as other customary closing conditions.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

About Bank Leumi USA
Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation is the U.S.-based holding company for Bank Leumi USA, a New York state chartered bank offering a full range of commercial loan and deposit products. Leumi has over 60 years of experience in the U.S. commercial banking industry and currently operates commercial offices in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, and Aventura (FL). To learn more about Leumi, go to www.leumiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to those regarding the Transaction and the issuance of shares of Valley common stock as consideration in the Transaction. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “will,” “estimate,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in Valley’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this press release, factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the possibility that the Transaction does not close when expected or at all because regulatory or other approvals or other conditions to the closing of the Transaction are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect Valley or the expected benefits of the Transaction); the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the Transaction in amounts or in the timeframe anticipated, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Valley and Leumi operate; changes in the estimates of non-recurring charges; the diversion of management’s attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on issues relating to the Transaction; the possibility that costs or difficulties relating to Leumi integration matters might be greater than expected, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in the stock price of Valley from the date of the acquisition announcement to the closing date; material adverse changes in Valley’s or Leumi’s operations or earnings; the inability to retain customers and qualified employees of Leumi; higher- or lower-than-expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law; weakness or a decline in the U.S. economy, in particular in New Jersey, the New York Metropolitan area (including Long Island), Florida, California or the Chicago metropolitan area; an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within Valley’s or Leumi’s market areas, reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Valley’s or Leumi’s customers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against Valley or Leumi; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Valley’s or Leumi’s businesses, the ability to complete the Transaction or any of the other foregoing risks. Further information regarding Valley and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein are set forth in Valley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and its other filings with the SEC. Valley assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statement at any time.

Contact:
Michael Hagedorn, SEVP
Chief Financial Officer
973-872-4885


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Wells Fargo Earnings Easily Top Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Fourth-quarter profits at the San Francisco-based bank were $5.75 billion, or $1.38 a share, well ahead of analysts' estimates.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Stocks in focus: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, Ford

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick highlight four stocks to watch: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Ford.

  • Cathie Wood Outflows Grow as Diehard Fans Face Biggest Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The loyalty of Cathie Wood’s legion of fans may be finally waning, as the new year bloodbath in speculative technology stocks hands the star money manager a miserable start to 2022.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding th

  • Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views; Citigroup On Tap

    JPMorgan and Wells Fargo earnings beat Q4 forecasts, with Citigroup set to report before the open. Bank stocks were mixed early Friday.

  • 3 mega-cap tech stocks that will gain big as interest rates rise: analyst

    Shopping for some tech bargains ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? Try these on for size, says one veteran tech analyst.

  • JPMorgan Falls on Trading Revenue Slump, Muted Loan Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice o

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Approaches A Potential U.S. Filing?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after filing additional data in the hopes of seeking a U.S. authorization? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were climbing this week, up 9.4% as of Thursday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was insider buying coming after last week's earnings report. CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares; Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph Hartsig bought 5,000 shares; Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood bought 7,000 shares, and director Joshua Schechter bought 6,000 shares.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend losses after tech sell-off

    Stock futures rose Thursday evening to steady after a tech-driven selloff during the regular trading day.

  • Here's Why CrowdStrike, Datadog, and MongoDB Were Under Pressure on Thursday

    As of about 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were firmly in the red. The Nasdaq was by far the worst performer of the three major indexes, down by 1.7%. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was down by nearly 5%, while database software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down by 5% and 8%, respectively.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • New Developments Bode Well for Bionano Stock, Says Analyst

    This time last year, shares of Bionano Genomics (BNGO) were in the midst of one almighty tear, as the market seized upon the opportunity of its optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr to disrupt the cytogenetics space. A repeat of the rally is highly unlikely – shares went all the way from $0.5 in December 2020 to $14.54 in mid-Feb 2021 – but nevertheless the company has been making steady progress since. In fact, over the past week, Bionano had several pieces of good news. First off, the com

  • ‘There’s no way the stock market goes up this year — it probably goes down pretty aggressively,’ says hedge-fund honcho Kyle Bass

    Don't expect gains in 2022 if the Federal Reserve sticks to its guns on rate hikes and tightening overall financial conditions, says Kyle Bass.

  • BlackRock Assets Hit Record $10 Trillion on ETF Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. became the first public asset manager to hit $10 trillion in assets, propelled by a surge in fourth-quarter flows into its exchange-traded funds.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on

  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) - Dominant in the Market, Falling Knife on the Charts

    While broad market corrections are inevitable, it is always interesting to see who leads the pack. Recently, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) has been one of the bear leaders in the Technology sector, losing as much as 50% in as little as 2 months. From a technical standpoint, high-volume sell-offs do not fare well.