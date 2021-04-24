Valley Oaks Medical Group: Healthcare Made Affordable for Medicare-Eligible Seniors
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Barriers are affecting senior citizens from getting the help they need leading to the development of chronic conditions that could be preventable with primary care. Las Vegas-based Valley Oaks Medical Group is moving to innovate how healthcare is provided to the elderly. Valley Oaks Medical Group, owned by Dr. Raj Sonani and Guru Charan, offers primary care and preventative medical services focused on the senior citizen population who have Medicare health insurance.
Recognizing the disparity in access to healthcare for elderly Americans, Valley Oaks Med operates a number of clinics that are focused on providing primary care to this population segment. "We acquired two medical clinics in Las Vegas in August of last year with the plan to acquire more clinics over the next three years" Dr. Sonani said. Valley Oaks Med and other larger healthcare groups such as Cano Health, Oak Street Health, VillageMD, Iora Health, and ChenMed are collectively working to address the current healthcare situation. All of these organizations offer a variety of services such as remote monitoring, diagnostic imaging and x-rays, joint pain management and injections, family wellness, chronic health conditions, skin health screening, IV infusions and more.
The rising and unsustainable cost of healthcare is a challenge within the healthcare industry impacting seniors everywhere. Healthcare spending in the U.S has reached an all time high, outranking any other country in the world. Expenditures are mainly concentrated on the medicare-eligible population, due to the frequency of chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, lupus, etc. To solve these problems, Valley Oaks Medical Group moves to implement programs and structures to control costs while providing high quality value-based medical services. The organization uses a newly developed program involving direct contracting with Medicare along with capitated Medicare Advantage programs to benefit Medicare eligible seniors.
Valley Oaks Med focuses on acquiring physician clinics that are currently serving high volumes of Medicare patients. Specific technology-enabled programs and procedures are introduced at all newly acquired clinics to help streamline the operations and further the care coordination aspect of healthcare. This business model aligns incentives as it improves health and financial outcomes for both payers and patients.
Valley Oaks Med faces several challenges though. There is stiff competition from large companies to target and buy primary care clinics in certain geographies. There are also a few regional but well funded groups that are acquiring physician practices. But despite the challenges the company has remained successful in acquiring and operating clinics.
Mr. Charan has garnered 20 years of large enterprise and small business management experience through his work owning and operating primary care and specialty physicians under the brand Valley Oaks Medical Group. "I've managed a large employee base while growing clinic revenue and forging alliances within the hospital systems, medical imaging, national pharma distributors and suppliers/vendors," he states.
Expanding fast, Mr. Charan continues to provide access to all. "We have three clinics currently, but will be acquiring four clinics within the next month or so all in the Las Vegas area." Valley Oaks Med is currently serving about 3,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients. There will soon be two more clinics in Texas, one in Fort Worth and one in Houston. Texas has over 4 million Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients which makes it attractive to provide services there. With honorable goals, Mr. Charan is optimistic about his future in healthcare, looking to own and operate a total of 50 to 70 clinics and servicing 100,000 patients, he's definitely on the right track.
