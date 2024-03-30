Valley Plains Equipment building new store in Valley City, adds 6 sites

Mar. 30—Editor's note: This story and accompanying photo are advertorial content in the 2024 "Community Cheerleaders" special section of The Jamestown Sun. The special section features volunteers in the community.

JAMESTOWN — Valley Plains Equipment is building a new store in Valley City, North Dakota, and has also added six locations after the purchase of Green Iron Equipment.

The new store in Valley City could open at the end of November or early December if construction stays on schedule, said Aaron Raap, general manager of Valley Plains Equipment.

The new store will be located off exit 294 in Valley City.

"It would be on the southeast corner by where the new jail, the National Guard and the John Deere Seeding Group is," Raap said. "It's going up, the steel is erected and all the walls are up. They can see it off on that southeast side of the interstate."

Valley Plains Equipment is a John Deere dealership that sells lawn mowers, compact tractors and large agricultural equipment. The company also sells a full line of compact construction equipment, including skid-steers, compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders and compact excavators.

Raap said Valley Plains Equipment in Valley City is in an old building that is outdated.

"This is going to expand our shop," he said. "We will have a 100-by-200-foot service area that's probably going to quadruple what we had in Valley City."

Raap said the larger building will allow Valley Plains Equipment to have cranes to help with repairs.

The new store in Valley City will offer full service for parts and sales.

"I think that is going to be a nice addition to the community and to our customers to have that new facility and it will be a nice place to come in and do business," Raap said.

Valley Plains Equipment purchased Green Iron Equipment in August. With the purchase, Valley Plains Equipment added six John Deere dealerships and now has 12 locations.

The new locations are in Ashley, Ellendale, LaMoure, Milnor and Napoleon in North Dakota along with one in Britton, South Dakota.

"We're trying to better serve those customers in those locations too," Raap said.

Valley Plains Equipment also serves Galesburg, Hillsboro, Hunter, Jamestown and Valley City in North Dakota along with Crookston, Minnesota.

Raap said Valley Plains Equipment is offering specials for inspections and other services before farmers start planting.

"Farmers can call one of the stores and get scheduled for an inspection on their equipment before they go to the fields," he said. "We will try to help prevent any breakdowns and have everything ready for them."