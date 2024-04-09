Valley Vision: Unnamed firm headed to valley

Apr. 9—Valley Vision has secured a letter of intent from an unnamed company that is negotiating to relocate to the area.

That update came from Valley Vision's president and CEO Jerry Chavez, who spoke at Monday's Lewiston City Council meeting.

The business has conducted more than one site visit to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and met more than 50 community members, but there's no timeline for a final decision, Chavez said.

"It's very confidential," he said. "The project hasn't been completed and I always remind people that the company gets the prerogative to announce."

Companies keep their plans under the radar for a number of reasons, Chavez said.

"They do this under their own set of rules and guidelines," he said. "They don't want their competitors to know what they're doing."

Meeting with businesses that have interest in locating in Lewiston or Clarkston is just one part of Valley Vision's work. The organization is also planning to construct a business that would be available for new industry.

The structure would be much different than the vacant buildings in Lewiston that formerly housed Safeway and Kmart, he said.

"This building is very specific to manufacturers, which means it has very high ceilings, has a number of docks and roll-up doors, so people can conduct business on a regular day," Chavez said.

The report Chavez provided Monday is part of how he keeps the city's elected officials informed of Valley Vision's activities.

The city of Lewiston will contribute as much as $40,000 during the municipality's 2024 fiscal year to Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group that receives public and private money.

In other business the council:

* Approved spending about $45,000 for temporary housing and meals for firefighters during a project where diesel particulate residue contamination is being removed from the city's three fire stations.

The fire department stations near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and on Grelle Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards don't have places for firefighters to eat or sleep during parts of the work. Having the firefighters on site is important to maintaining goals of response times of four minutes for cardiac arrest and six to 10 minutes for structure fires, said Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier.

* Approved the first reading of an ordinance that would shift the licensing of child care and preschools from the city of Lewiston to the state of Idaho. Generally the rules would be the same, said Community Development Director Shannon Grow. But such facilities would no longer be required to have outside play areas. Additionally the state requires some, but unlike the city, not all, employees to have pediatric CPR and first aid certifications. The ordinance will have two more readings before it is final.

