The Valley's Largest Free Shred Day Event Returns at New Location on October 29

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain Incorporated, the global leader in storage and information management services, will securely shred sensitive paper documents for free as part of Shred Day Phoenix from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Capitol Mall Area at West Jefferson Avenue and 17th Avenue.

Comerica Bank Shred Day
Comerica Bank Shred Day

The event also will help fight hunger -- St. Mary's Food Bank will be on-site collecting cash donations as well as nonperishable food items.

"Our partnership with Iron Mountain and St. Mary's Food Bank has increased awareness about the importance of preventing identity theft, protecting the environment and shredding hunger in the Valley," said Arizona Market President Steve Richins. "At Comerica, we take pride in investing in the communities where we live and serve, and our Shred Day event is another opportunity for us to raise expectations of what a bank can be by offering this free community event."

The public is invited to bring an unlimited amount of paper documents, personal or business, to be securely destroyed and recycled. There will be a special lane to accommodate large loads. A complete list of guidelines for Shred Day and event information can be found by visiting www.comerica.com/ShredDayPhoenix.

Since 2014, Shred Day Phoenix has collected more than 715,000 pounds of paper for recycling while providing close to 465,000 meals for Valley area residents served by St. Mary's Food Bank.

"The most fulfilling aspect of the event is knowing that we are helping to fill St. Mary's Food Bank's shelves as we head into the holiday season," Richins said.  "Throughout the pandemic Comerica prioritized our giving to nonprofit organizations that focused on addressing food insecurities, but we are looking forward to raising additional funds and collecting nonperishable food items for St. Mary's from our generous guests at our first Shred Day since 2019."

Shred Day, a Comerica signature community event held in the Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Phoenix markets, has played an integral role in the bank's corporate sustainability commitment. Recently, Newsweek named Comerica to its 2022 list of World's Most Socially Responsible Banks.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida, and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.­­

