Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today that David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.vallon-pharma.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

