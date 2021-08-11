U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Live video webcast with David Baker, President and CEO of Vallon, on Wednesday, August 18th 12:30 PM ET

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today that David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.vallon-pharma.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

For more information about the company, please visit www.vallon-pharma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

References and links to websites have been provided for convenience, and the information contained on any such website is not a part of, or incorporated by reference into, this press release. Vallon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
vallon@jtcir.com


