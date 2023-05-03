VALLOUREC

Vallourec: Availability of the

2022 universal registration document

Meudon (France), May 3rd, 2023

Vallourec announces the availability of a new version of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations. This new version cancels and replaces the version of this document that was filed with the “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on April 17th, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) under the reference D.23-0293.

The English translation of this document may be consulted on the Company’s website www.vallourec.com and at the Company’s registered office, 12 rue de la Verrerie - Meudon (92190).

It is equally available on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org .

This document includes in particular:

- the 2022 annual financial report;

- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditors’ reports;

- the statement of auditors’ fees

- the description of the stock repurchase program;

- the statement of non-financial performance.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 16,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Story continues

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel : +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

Investor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler



Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50



heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com





Attachment



