U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,117.91
    -14.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,857.80
    -119.41 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,357.44
    +22.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.86
    +8.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.74
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.60
    -44.10 (-2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.44 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9920
    +0.1050 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0057 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1170
    +0.2870 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,766.42
    +217.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.81
    -0.85 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Vallourec: Availability of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of 24 May 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VALLOUREC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VLOUF
  • VLOWY
VALLOUREC
VALLOUREC

Availability of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of 24 May 2022

Meudon (France), 2 May 2022 – Vallourec's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday 24 May 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Espace Verso, 52 rue de la Victoire, in Paris.

The prior notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of April 18, 2022, the notice of meeting including the agenda, draft resolutions and reports thereon, as well as the procedures for participating in the Meeting and voting are available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com).

The documents and information about the Shareholders' Meeting will be available to shareholders, in accordance with the prevailing regulations, at Vallourec's registered office.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
investor.relations@vallourec.com

Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday

    Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET -- on investors' conclusion that the news isn't really as bad as it first appeared. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron's reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares -- with a deleterious effect upon Tesla's stock price.

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Decline as Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional managers -

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • The Fed wants to cool the U.S. housing market. Here's what that feels like

    In mid-April, months into an increasingly frustrating house hunt, Harsh Grewal and his wife settled on a place in a San Francisco suburb and were prepping a bid, above the listed price so they'd have a chance of besting other offers in one of the nation's hottest housing markets. That's exactly what Federal Reserve policymakers hope to see more of as they raise interest rates to bring down 40-year high inflation. One leg of their effort is taking the heat out of the housing market, where low borrowing costs introduced to cushion the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a 35% rise in home prices over the past two years.

  • Inflation ‘is turning a corner,’ economist says

    Vanguard Senior International Economist Andrew Patterson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy, rising inflation, labor market trends, what to expect from this week's FOMC meeting, and the expectations for economic growth in emerging markets.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appear to be reacting to better-than-expected quarterly results by one of Nvidia's competitors -- which indicates strength in the broader semiconductor market. ON Semiconductor, a chip company focusing on the automotive and industrial markets, reported its first-quarter results today, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, up from just $0.35 in the year-ago quarter, and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.05 per share.

  • Warren Buffett explains why he 'shut up' on politically charged issues

    Warren Buffett says he's not speaking out on controversial topics anymore to protect his workers.

  • Will Qualcomm Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    It continues to benefit from the massive growth in the 5G chipset market and has begun to experience success in other business lines. Over the next nine years, stock price growth would have to average 22% per year to achieve this goal. As a leading company in this space, the handset market should serve Qualcomm well in the near term.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    International Business Machines Corporation's ( NYSE:IBM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.65 on 10th of June. This...

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices

    In the middle of the first quarter, Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), had to disclose it had made a large bet on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). That's because the giant Buffett conglomerate had taken a stake that exceeded 10% of Occidental's stock, prompting a disclosure.