Vallourec: Availability of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of 24 May 2022

Availability of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of 24 May 2022

Meudon (France), 2 May 2022 – Vallourec's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday 24 May 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Espace Verso, 52 rue de la Victoire, in Paris.

The prior notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of April 18, 2022, the notice of meeting including the agenda, draft resolutions and reports thereon, as well as the procedures for participating in the Meeting and voting are available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com).

The documents and information about the Shareholders' Meeting will be available to shareholders, in accordance with the prevailing regulations, at Vallourec's registered office.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

i nvestor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com





