Valmet to convert Helen Ltd's coal-fired district heat boiler to a pellet-fired BFB boiler at the Salmisaari power plant in Helsinki, Finland

ESPOO, Finland, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to convert Helen Ltd's coal-fired district heat boiler to bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) combustion to enable wood pellet firing at the Salmisaari 'A' power plant in Helsinki, Finland. The conversion promotes the company's goal of phasing out coal and at the same time strengthens the construction of a sustainable energy system.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The converted boiler will be handed over to the customer in January 2025.

"Our goal is carbon-neutral energy production in 2030. Sustainable bioenergy is part of the overall solution to achieve our goal. The versatile production structure ensures reliability of heat supply even in freezing weather. This project is an important step for us on the way to carbon neutrality. We trust Valmet's abilities to complete this demanding project on time," says Juhani Aaltonen, responsible for Helen's sustainable energy solutions.

"Converting an existing coal-fired boiler to biofuel combustion is a quick and cost-effective way to transition from fossil to renewable fuels. Valmet has decades of experience of successful boiler conversions," says Niina Ollikka, Director, Energy Business Unit, Rebuilds and Conversions, Valmet.

The project is a continuation of the good cooperation between Helen and Valmet. In 2018, Valmet started-up a 92 MW th pellet-fired heating plant at the Salmisaari power plant area, and during this year the heat recovery plant belonging to the Vuosaari bioheating plant will be completed.

Valmet is to convert Helen Ltd's coal-fired district heat boiler to bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) combustion at the Salmisaari power plant in Helsinki, Finland.



Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's turnkey delivery includes a fuel conversion from pulverized coal to wood pellets on a hot water boiler. It will be modified to a bubbling fluidized bed boiler with a fuel capacity of 150 MW.

Story continues

The delivery includes a flue gas cleaning system and a heat recovery system and modification to the Valmet DNA automation system, as well as all necessary auxiliary systems. After the conversion, the plant will produce district heat with extremely high efficiency – the flue gas temperature at the stack will be only 13 °C.

About the customer

Helen Ltd helps to make everyday life a little easier for over 550,000 customers in Finland. In addition to heat, cooling and electricity, the company offers solutions for regional and renewable energy, smart buildings and electric transport. Helen aims to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in its energy production by 2030.

