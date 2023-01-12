U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Valmet to rebuild cooking, fiberline and evaporation plant for Andhra Paper Limited in India

·2 min read

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been selected to rebuild the cooking, fiberline and evaporation plant of Andhra Paper's Rajahmundry unit in India. The delivery is scheduled to take place in December 2023, and the start-up is planned for the first quarter 2024.

The order is included in Valmet's order received of the fourth quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"With this investment, we will be able to improve our cost competitiveness and profitability as well as increase production at our Rajahmundry mill. In line with Andhra Paper's commitment to sustainable development, the processes will be based on the best available technology and the use of state-of-the-art equipment, such as Valmet TwinRoll press and Valmet Tube Evaporator effect with vent condenser," says Nageswara Gadde, Vice President, Project of Andhra Paper Limited.

"Valmet's excellent references and continuous drive for technical development convinced Andhra Paper that the solution proposed will help them meet their goals. The aim is to increase the pulp production while reducing the chemical and water consumption and the effluents," says Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Valmet.

Technical information of the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes the equipment and process rebuild for cooking, screening, oxygen stage, a new DHT bleaching stage including TwinRoll wash press and services.

For evaporation plant rebuild, Valmet will replace the competitor's existing line with cutting-edge evaporation technology to enable high performance for evaporation and condensate treatment.

Information about Andhra Paper Limited

Andhra Paper Limited was established in 1964 and is today one of the largest integrated paper and pulp manufacturers in India. Andhra Paper produces writing, printing and copier papers for oversea and domestic markets. Production facilities at Rajahmundry and Kadiyam have a total production capacity of 240,000 TPA. The company has around 2,500 employees.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Willgottson, Vice President, Pulp & Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +66 613847911
Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Valmet, tel. +91 96548 13696

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-rebuild-cooking-fiberline-and-evaporation-plant-for-andhra-paper-limited-in-india-301720039.html

