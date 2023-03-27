Valmet to supply a new container board making line to DS Smith in Italy

ESPOO, Finland, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a new container board machine with extensive packages of automation, services, and industrial internet applications to DS Smith Paper Italia S.r.l at their Porcari (Lucca) site in Italy. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for middle of 2025.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"We are pleased to be working with Valmet to install a new machine at our Porcari plant. Not only will the machine help us meet the demand for sustainable packaging innovation in Italy, but it will also help us to increase the plant's environmental performance by reducing CO 2 emissions and specific water use per ton of paper produced," says Niels Flierman, Head of Paper & Recycling at DS Smith.

"Driven by increased demand in sustainable packaging solutions, the container board market is growing fast. Valmet as a market leader in innovative board making technologies has developed a number of sustainable solutions to meet the market needs. Our unique offering together with the production potential of the container board machine were the decisive factors for DS Smith," says Kari Räisänen, Sales Director, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a recycled linerboard making line from broke collection to a reel and winder as well as board machine process ventilation systems. The wide automation package includes Valmet DNA automation system for process and machine controls, runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ quality management system.

A comprehensive Valmet Industrial Internet package including Valmet Performance Center services, advanced monitoring and predictive applications as well as training simulators will be delivered, too. The delivery will also include Valmet Paper Machine Clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

The 8,600 mm wide (wire) BM 3 will produce recycled liner grades with a basis weight range of 70–135 g/m2 at production speed of 1,500 m/min and mechanical design speed of 1,700m/min. The annual capacity is approximately 450,000 tonnes.

Information about the customer DS Smith

DS Smith is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging worldwide, which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations. It plays a central role in the value chain across sectors including e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods and industrials. Headquartered in London and a member of the FTSE 100, DS Smith operates in 34 countries employing around 30,000 people and is a Strategic Partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. North American operations are based in Atlanta, with 15 manufacturing, paper and recycling facilities, totaling more than 2,000 employees.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

