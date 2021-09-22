U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA continues to develop with plans to invest in the reconstruction of the second silica glass melting furnace in 2022

Valmieras stikla skiedra
·1 min read

Continuing to develop and strengthen its market position, AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA decided to rebuild glass melting furnace No.4.1 in beginning of 2022, thereby doubling its production volume. The aim of this project is to increase the production capacity of high silica glass fibre products to meet growing demand and provide the market with the required volume of high silica glass fibre products. It is planned to invest approximately EUR 10 million in the implementation of the project, including technologies for further processing of the glass.

The current preliminary project implementation plan outlines masonry work on the glass melting furnace to take place in the 1st quarter of 2022 followed by the launch of the production of high silica glass fibre products at double capacity. After the reconstruction, the expected maximum production capacity of glass melting furnace No.4.1 will reach additional 7 - 10 tonnes of high silica glass fibre per day. The service life of glass melting furnace No.4.1 after the reconstruction is expected to increase significantly thanks to the new furnace design.


About VALMIERA GLASS GROUP:
VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS and its subsidiary (hereinafter – VALMIERA GLASS GROUP or the GROUP) is one of the leading glass fibre manufacturers in Europe, with almost 60 years of experience in fiberglass production. VALMIERA GLASS GROUP's core business areas are glass fibre research, glass fibre product development, production and trade. VALMIERA GLASS GROUP is the only group in the world with a vertically integrated structure and a wide range of glass fibre products for the thermal insulation market with a temperature resistance up to 1250°C.

Additional information:
AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA
Tel.: +371 64202216
E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com
www.valmiera-glass.com


