U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.65
    +59.42 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,110.71
    +297.48 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,267.13
    +272.67 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.19
    +37.37 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.15
    +1.89 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.50
    +24.80 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.42 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    +0.0083 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8620
    -0.2720 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,179.13
    +2.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.34
    +7.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VALNEVA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INRLF
  • VALN
VALNEVA
VALNEVA

Saint Herblain (France), June 2, 2022Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced the availability of documentation for its Combined General Meeting and Special Meeting of holders of Convertible Preferred Shares.

The Company’s Combined General Meeting will be held on June 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. CEST, at the Hotel InterContinental Paris Le Grand, 2 rue Scribe, 75009 Paris, and will follow a Special Meeting of holders of Convertible Preferred Shares1 to be held at the same location at 1:30 p.m. CEST on the same day.

The preliminary Notices of Meetings, containing the agenda, the draft resolutions and instructions for participation and voting, were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 18, 2022.

Documents and information relating to the Meetings are available on Valneva’s website (www.valneva.com) in the “Investors/General Meetings” section. Shareholders can also obtain the Combined General Meeting and Special Meeting documents upon request to the Company by sending an email to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com.

The Company also recommends that shareholders regularly consult the sections related to the the Combined General Meeting and Special Meeting on its website, www.valneva.com.

Contact Details, Legal Department
Valneva SE
Service Assemblée Générale
6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
assemblee.generale@valneva.com

Media & Investor Contacts
Laëtitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com



Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
VP Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
joshua.drumm@valneva.com

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

1 Convertible Preferred Shares are special instruments created in 2015 and held by Senior Management.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Why Limelight Networks Sank 13% on Thursday

    Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) sank as much as 15.5% by midday Thursday after the company released a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing outlined a recent legal complaint from a shareholder and the loss of a large customer at Edgecast, a company that Limelight Networks is set to acquire shortly. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Limelight Networks stock is down 13.2%.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Popping Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were soaring today after the database software company posted strong results in its first-quarter earnings report. MongoDB now has more than 33,700 Atlas customers, up 33% from a year ago, and customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue were up 30% to 1,379. Free cash flow was level with the quarter a year ago at $8.4 million.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • 2 Green Flags for Roblox's Future

    The past two years have been eventful for Roblox, but the company has characteristics that point to an even better future.

  • 3 fresh signs a treacherous stock market lurks

    The warning signs on the stock market's next move are piling up.

  • Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

    No sooner had the news broke that electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has suffered another fire at its Illinois factory, than the second shoe dropped: Investment bank D.A. Davidson just started coverage of Rivian stock with an underperform rating and a $24 price target that implies it could fall as much as 24%. In announcing its reasoning for not rating Rivian a buy, Davidson explained that "there have been bumps in the road" (like a fire!) as Rivian gets its operations ramped up. For this reason, the analyst hesitates to recommend buying Rivian until all the kinks have been worked out.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Microsoft stock slips after tech giant lowers earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Microsoft stock is down today.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Microsoft stock dips, Tesla stock rises, OPEC+ increases oil output targets

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 3 Riskier Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Beat the Dow

    Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have produced better annual average returns than most broader market indexes.

  • I invested in Tesla early and now have a low 8-figure nest egg. I want to live off the interest and leave my kids money so they ‘don’t have to struggle like I had to.’ Should I use a financial adviser?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The next thing to know: Keep your expectations at bay.