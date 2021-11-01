U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,750.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,868.00
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.80
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.12
    -0.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3120
    +0.3120 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,784.21
    -537.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.62
    -20.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Valneva Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs, Bringing Gross Proceeds of Global Offering to Approximately $102.0 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VALNEVA
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Saint-Herblain (France), November 1, 2021 – Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, announced today that the underwriters of its global offering of an aggregate of 4,500,000 new ordinary shares, consisting of a private placement of 4,466,880 ordinary shares in Europe (including in France) and other countries outside of the United States (the “European Private Placement”) and a concurrent public offering of 16,560 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares (the “U.S. Offering”, and, together with the European Private Placement, the “Global Offering”), have exercised in full their option to purchase up to 675,000 additional new ordinary shares in the form of 337,500 ADSs. The additional ADSs will be delivered concurrently with the closing of the Global Offering on or about November 2, 2021.

As a result, the total number of Valneva's ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) issued in the Global Offering amounts to 5,175,000 ordinary shares, including 708,120 ordinary shares represented by 354,060 ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, bringing the gross proceeds of the Global Offering to approximately $102.0 million (€88.0 million).

Goldman Sachs, acting as the stabilizing agent on its own behalf and on behalf of the other underwriters, reported that no stabilization activities had been carried out and the stabilization period is now closed.

The Company has filed a registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to these securities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which was declared effective by the SEC on October 28, 2021. The offering was made by means of a prospectus and copies of the prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Global Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at +1 877 821 7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

No prospectus subject to approval by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) has been filed in France in connection with the Global Offering.

Application will be made to list the new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Global Offering on Euronext Paris.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

For additional information, please contact:

Media & Investors Contacts
Laëtitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com



Joshua Drumm
VP Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
joshua.drumm@valneva.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Global Offering as well as the Company and its business, including its prospects, products and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in section 1.5 of the universal registration document of the Company registered with the AMF under number D.21-0286 on April 9, 2021, completed by the amendment to the universal registration of the Company registered with the AMF under number D.21-0286-A01 on October 26, 2021 (copies of which are available on the Company’s website), and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to the Company or not currently considered material by the Company. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

In France, the European Private Placement described above will take place solely as a placement to the benefit of categories of persons, in accordance with Article L. 225-138 of the “Code de commerce” and applicable regulations. The European Private Placement is reserved, in Europe (including in France), to "qualified investors", as that term is defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area other than France (each, a “Relevant Member State”), an offer of the securities referred to herein is not being made and will not be made to the public in that Relevant Member State, other than: (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; (ii) to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons per relevant member state; or (iii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation; provided that no such offer of the securities referred to herein shall require the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of the above, the expression an “offer to the public” in any Relevant Member State shall have the meaning ascribed to it in article 2(d) of the Prospectus Regulation.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (a) persons outside the United Kingdom, (b) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (c) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer’s product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of ordinary shares has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the ordinary shares is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (“MiFID II”); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the ordinary shares to eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the ordinary shares (a “distributor”) should take into consideration the manufacturers’ target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the ordinary shares (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers’ target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. For the avoidance of doubt, even if the target market includes retail clients, the Underwriters have decided that they will only procure investors for the ordinary shares who meet the criteria of eligible counterparties and professional clients.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

    They're all big winners in recent years that are poised to be even bigger winners over the long term.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Nio, Li Auto On Tap As They Near Buy Points

    Xpeng reported October China EV sales tripled, with Tesla rivals Nio and Li on tap. Xpeng stock and Li Auto stock are just below buy points.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Nvidia, Tencent in Race for Next Spot in Trillion-Dollar Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ascent into the most exclusive of corporate clubs -- the $1 trillion capitalization set -- has investors guessing on which company will be the next to join.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe technology industry represents

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) spun off its downstream refining assets so it could focus solely on drilling for oil and natural gas. This integrated energy giant has a business that spans from the often-volatile upstream (drilling) segment through the stable midstream (pipelines) area and into the downstream (refining) space, which tends to benefit from lower oil prices.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Taper Looms For Stock Market Rally; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week – GME, Dogecoin and Invesco Solar ETF on the Spotlight

    Dogecoin may complete a cup and handle breakout pattern, with an upside target just above 50 cents.

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.

  • Huge Silver Linings Underneath Amazon and Apple Earnings "Disappointments"

    Shareholders in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't have a great earnings season, as both companies fell around 2% the day after their respective third quarter reports. Amazon's cloud computing strength helped offset retail weakness. Amazon missed on both revenue and earnings estimates, and its Q4 guidance came in below expectations as well.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.