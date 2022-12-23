U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,850.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,229.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,053.00
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.90
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.14
    +0.65 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +1.90 (+9.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6320
    +0.2800 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.59
    +34.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.89
    +1.69 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Valneva Completes BLA Submission to U.S. FDA for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

VALNEVA
·6 min read
VALNEVA
VALNEVA

Saint-Herblain (France), December 23, 2022Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announces that it has completed rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Valneva is seeking approval of its investigational chikungunya vaccine in persons aged 18 years and above.

This BLA application follows final pivotal Phase 3 data reported in March 20221 and final lot-to-lot consistency results reported in May 20222. A clinical study of VLA1553 in adolescents is ongoing in Brazil3, which may support future regulatory submissions in this group if VLA1553 is initially approved in adults. The Company also recently reported positive antibody persistence data with a 99% seroresponse rate 12 months after a single-dose vaccination4.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, commented, “The completion of our BLA submission is extremely important as it takes us a step closer to potentially bringing a preventative solution to fight this debilitating disease. Chikungunya is a major public health threat transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, and no vaccine or specific treatments for the disease are currently available. If the FDA approves the submission, our goal is to provide a tool to help curtail this growing, unmet medical need.”

The FDA will now review the filing for acceptance, determine priority review eligibility and the action date which it targets to complete its evaluation. The program received FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations in 2018 and 2021, respectively. VLA1553 was also granted PRIority MEdicine (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2020, and Valneva plans to make regulatory submissions for VLA1553 in Europe in the second half of 2023.

About Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV), a Togaviridae virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Chikungunya virus often causes sudden large outbreaks with high attack rates, affecting one-third to three-quarters of the population in areas where the virus is circulating. There are no preventive vaccines or effective treatments available and, as such, chikungunya is considered to be a major public health threat. As of September 2020, there were more than 3 million reported cases in the Americas5 and the economic impact is considered to be significant. The medical and economic burden is expected to grow as the CHIKV primary mosquito vectors continue to spread geographically. Infection leads to symptomatic disease in up to 97% of humans after three to seven days following the mosquito bite. While mortality with CHIKV is low, morbidity is high. Clinical symptoms include acute onset of fever, debilitating joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, rash and chronic arthralgia. It is estimated that over three quarters of the world’s population live in areas at-risk of CHIKV transmission6. High risk areas of infection are places where chikungunya virus-carrying mosquitos are currently endemic, including the Americas, parts of Africa, and Southeast Asia.

About VLA1553
VLA1553 is a live-attenuated, single dose investigational vaccine candidate targeting the chikungunya virus, which has spread to over 100 countries. It has been designed by deleting a part of the chikungunya virus genome.
Valneva reported final data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of VLA1553 in March 20227 and final lot-to-lot consistency results in May 20228.
If approved, VLA1553 would expand Valneva’s existing commercial vaccines portfolio and as such, Valneva intends to commercialize this vaccine, leveraging its existing manufacturing and commercial operations.
To make VLA1553 more accessible to Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC), Valneva and Instituto Butantan in Brazil signed an agreement in January 2021 for the development, manufacturing and marketing of VLA15539. The collaboration falls within the framework of the agreement signed between CEPI and Valneva in July 201910, which provides funding of up to $23.4 million with support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program.

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

Media & Investor Contacts
Laëtitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com



Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
VP Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
joshua.drumm@valneva.com

  

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to regulatory approval of VLA1553, timing and plans for clinical programs and product candidates and revenue forecasts. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of future results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing the information in this press release as of the date hereof and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 Valneva Successfully Completes Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
2 Valneva Successfully Completes Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
3 Valneva Announces Initiation of Adolescent Phase 3 Trial for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate – Valneva
4 Valneva Reports Positive 12-Month Antibody Persistence Data for Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate - Valneva
5 PAHO/WHO data: Number of reported cases of chikungunya fever in the Americas. https://www.paho.org/data/index.php/en/mnu-topics/chikv-en/550-chikv-weekly-en.html. Last accessed 13 Oct 2020.
6 CDC 2022, Puntasecca CJ 2021
7 Valneva Successfully Completes Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
8 Valneva Successfully Completes Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
9 Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and Middle Income Countries
10 CEPI awards up to $23.4 million to Valneva for late-stage development of a single-dose Chikungunya vaccine

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Crispr Stock In 2023: Will Down-In-The-Dumps Shares Sparkle Again In 2023?

    Crispr expects to make history in 2023 with a first-ever request in gene-editing technology by the same name, which could stoke shares.

  • EDSA: Phase 2b Data for EB01 Anticipated in January 2023…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EDSA READ THE FULL EDSA RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2b Data for EB01 in January 2023 Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is currently conducting a double blind, placebo controlled trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 2.0% EB01 cream in approximately 170 evaluable subjects in total suffering from chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) ( NCT03680131 ).

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: MDGL Surges on NASH Data, TRDA, RCUS Down on Updates & More

    Pipeline updates from Madrigal (MDGL) and Entrada (TRDA) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Mirati's (MRTX) Krazati Gets Breakthrough Therapy Tag for CRC

    The FDA bestows a Breakthrough Therapy designation to Mirati's (MRTX) Krazati (adagrasib) for treating patients with advanced, KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Vertex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) have swum against the tide all year, with their shares rising as the S&P 500 has struggled. While Vertex's pipeline is about to extend well beyond cystic fibrosis (CF), Amgen's combination of emerging drugs, plus the accretive nature of its deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, could reward investors in the long run.

  • The Petri Dish: Third Harmonic axes lead program; bluebird moves forward with 3rd drug

    Gene therapy firm bluebird bio can move forward with a study designed to test the drug lovo-cel in pediatric patients with sickle-cell disease

  • Gilead Sciences Snags FDA Approval For Twice-Yearly HIV Shot

    Gilead won Food and Drug Administration approval for a twice-a-year HIV treatment called Sunlenca on Thursday.

  • Mersana signs deal with Merck KGaA for cancer therapy development

    Mersana would receive $30 million in an upfront payment, which would be used to develop drugs known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the company said. ADCs combine a tumor-seeking monoclonal antibody with a cell-killing chemotherapy payload, designed for a targeted destructive effect that, unlike conventional chemotherapy, spares healthy cells.

  • Lexicon Pharma's Pain Candidate Fails In Postherpetic Neuralgia Study

    Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) announced the topline results of RELIEF-PHN-1 Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LX9211 in postherpetic neuralgia, a lasting pain in the areas of the skin that had shingles. LX9211 achieved a reduction in average daily pain score (ADPS) of 2.42 from baseline at week six compared to a reduction of 1.62 in the placebo arm, with a placebo-adjusted difference of 0.80 (p=0.12). Although these results did not reach statistical significance on the study's prima

  • Christina Hall reveals she has 'mercury and lead poisoning,' likely from 'the bad flips'

    The "Flip or Flop" star, 39, recently said she was experiencing "unexplained health stuff."

  • Why Many Cold Medicines Don’t Work to Relieve Congestion

    Doctors and pharmacists have asked the FDA to stop the sale of versions of Benadryl, Mucinex, Theraflu and Tylenol after studies found they don’t work.

  • Covid-19 Showed Investors the Power of Vaccines. They Could Be Even Bigger in 2023.

    Until the pandemic hit, Wall Street largely ignored the vaccine market. This year will show there’s more to jabs than fighting Covid-19.

  • Has This Top Pharma Company Found Its Next Billion-Dollar Product?

    For decades, drugmakers have struggled to develop effective therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease, and though most have failed, researchers keep at it. Alzheimer's disease affects some 6.5 million people in the U.S. alone, and even the one FDA-approved treatment for it is far from a cure. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) potential Alzheimer's disease treatment is in late-stage clinical trials, and could be the next one to cross the regulatory finish line.

  • Gilead's twice-a-year HIV drug Sunlenca approved by FDA

    The drug will cost $42,250 as therapy is initiated — a combination of tablets, an injection just under the skin and antiretroviral drugs — and $39,000 a year for maintenance therapy.

  • Posts mislead on US Defense Department data, Covid-19 vaccine safety

    Social media users are recirculating claims that a US Department of Defense database shows the use of Covid-19 vaccines has resulted in a sharp increase in cancer and other medical conditions among military personnel. This is misleading; the Defense Health Agency (DHA) says the numbers are inaccurate because of underreporting in prior years."Idaho Dr./ Whistleblower list of catastrophic ailments in the military (post-V) She is extremely concerned we will not have a US standing army within 5 year

  • Omicron symptoms: What we know about illness caused by the new subvariants

    What are omicron symptoms: Omicron subvariants may have different symptoms than previous Covid strains. What to look out for.

  • After Disappointing Phase 2 Data, Merck Drops Eye Disease Related Pact With NGM Biopharm

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has notified NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) that it will not exercise its option to license NGM621 and its related compounds. Merck will also not exercise the related ophthalmology bundle option. NGM estimated in its latest quarterly report that it could also have received $20.7 million in reimbursable expenses if Merck went ahead with NGM621. In June 2021, NGM Biopharma and Merck extended their ongoing collaboration through March 2024 with a narrower scope.

  • REDUVO™ Marketing Approval on the Right Path

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1) a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development is providing its shareholders with another regulatory update on the REDUVO™ New Drug Submission (NDS). The last update was provided on November 18, 2022.

  • Charlbi Dean's cause of death confirmed: What is bacterial sepsis?

    In August, the "Triangle of Sadness" star died in New York City "from an unexpected and sudden illness."

  • Covid Hits Shanghai With Crowded Hospitals, Empty Streets

    (Bloomberg) -- Months after Shanghai endured a brutal lockdown to stop the spread of Covid, the virus is starting to make its way virtually unchecked through the megacity’s 25 million-strong population.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two D