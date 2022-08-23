U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.50
    -4.49 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,923.39
    -140.22 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,393.66
    +12.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,925.18
    +9.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.49
    +3.13 (+3.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    +14.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    +0.16 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0020
    -0.0350 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3820
    -1.1030 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,457.13
    +69.81 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.67
    +5.78 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Valneva Confirms WHO Recommendations for its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VALNEVA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INRLF
  • VALN
VALNEVA
VALNEVA

Saint-Herblain (France), August 23, 2022Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, confirms today that the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued recommendations for use of the Company’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.

WHO’s interim recommendations for use of the Valneva VLA2001 vaccine were developed on the basis of advice issued by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) on its August 11, 2022 extraordinary meeting and published in its background document.1

WHO’s interim recommendations also include a recommendation for a booster dose of VLA2001 four to six months after completion of the primary series and note that a booster dose of VLA2001 following primary vaccination with ChAdOx1-S (AstraZeneca) can be considered.

WHO may further update its interim recommendations to include additional uses of Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine as new data are made available.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, commented, “We are pleased that WHO has issued guidance on the use of Valneva’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine and believe that this guidance may support others in evaluating the potential of our vaccine to make a meaningful impact on public health. We look forward to working with WHO as they review VLA2001 for prequalification and to continuing our existing discussions with governments who are considering VLA2001 for their vaccine portfolios.”

Valneva currently has agreements to supply VLA2001 to certain EU Member States2 and the Kingdom of Bahrain3. Valneva is retaining inventory for potential additional supply to these EU Member States should demand increase. In parallel, the Company is continuing discussions with various other governments around the world, with the aim to deploy approximately eight to ten million doses of remaining inventory into international markets in the next six to twelve months. In light of current order levels and existing inventories, Valneva has suspended manufacturing of the vaccine.4

About VLA2001
VLA2001 is the only whole virus, inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine which has received marketing authorization in Europe for use as primary vaccination in people from 18 to 50 years of age. VLA2001 is produced on Valneva’s established Vero-cell platform, leveraging the manufacturing technology for Valneva’s licensed Japanese encephalitis vaccine, IXIARO®. VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, in combination with two adjuvants, alum and CpG 1018. This adjuvant combination has consistently induced higher antibody levels in preclinical experiments than alum-only formulations and shown a shift of the immune response towards Th1. CpG 1018 adjuvant, supplied by Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), is a component of the US FDA- and EMA-approved HEPLISAV-B® vaccine. VLA2001’s manufacturing process, which has already been upscaled to final industrial scale, includes chemical inactivation to preserve the native structure of the S-protein. VLA2001 is expected to conform with standard cold chain requirements (2 to 8 degrees Celsius).
VLA2001 is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive a standard marketing authorization in Europe5. The vaccine was also granted conditional marketing authorization in the United Kingdom6 and emergency use authorization in the United Arab Emirates7 and Kingdom of Bahrain8.

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

Media & Investor Contacts
Laëtitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com



Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
VP Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
joshua.drumm@valneva.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to possible purchase agreements and regulatory approval of VLA2001 and clinical trial results. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of future results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing the information in this press release as of the date hereof and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 The full interim recommendations are available here: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-vaccines-SAGE-recommendation-Valneva-VLA2001.
2 European Commission Approves Purchase Agreement Amendment for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

3 Valneva Signs Advance Purchase Agreement with Bahrain for Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine VLA2001

4 European Commission Approves Purchase Agreement Amendment for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

5 Valneva Receives Marketing Authorization in Europe for Inactivated Whole-Virus COVID-19 Vaccine VLA2001

6 Valneva Receives Conditional Marketing Authorization from UK MHRA for its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Valneva Receives Emergency Use Authorization from the United Arab Emirates for its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

8 Valneva Receives Emergency Use Authorization from Bahrain for its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine VLA2001

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • With CDC signoff, Novavax clears final hurdle to get Covid vaccine to teenagers

    It comes just a few days after the Gaithersburg biotech scored an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Soars on FDA Nod for Depression Drug, Auvelity

    The FDA approves Axsome's (AXSM) Auvelity extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. This becomes the first approved product for the company. Shares rise.

  • Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) run-up of around 2,050% over the last three years made a lot of investors quite wealthy, but past performance doesn't predict future returns. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is crushing Tesla stock because it's in the process of cornering a rare disease market that'll be worth hundreds of millions of dollars each year for quite some time. Its drug, Firdapse, treats adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), a muscle-weakening autoimmune and neuromuscular disease that affects around 3,000 people in the U.S.

  • Supplements To Not Take After 50, Pharmacist Warns

    When it comes to supplements, there's so much buzz around the so-called benefits, but many aren't as healthy as they're hyped up to be. In fact, some supplements can actually cause harm and dangerous side effects, especially for people over 50. Age can matter with supplements and experts share why and which ones to avoid. As always, please consult with your physician for medical advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COV

  • Pfizer Says 3-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine for Children is 73% Effective

    The efficacy rate disclosed Tuesday is down slightly from the figure of 80.3% the company had presented earlier.

  • Mark Cuban: 'No one should have to choose between food, rent, or medicine'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban took action on prescription drug costs long before the Inflation Reduction Act by investing in Cost Plus Drugs, an online pharmacy.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • AstraZeneca's Soriot warns new U.S. drug price law will hurt innovation

    LONDON (Reuters) -AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot warned on Tuesday new U.S. legislation capping drug prices would reduce the ability of companies to recoup their investment on developing new drugs and hurt innovation. In a Reuters Newsmaker interview, he said the British drugmaker's top-selling cancer therapy Tagrisso as well as its potential blockbuster Enhertu would likely be negatively affected by the new law in the coming years. Last week, a landmark law that included provisions to tackle the rising cost of medicines was passed in the United States, in a rare legislative defeat for the powerful pharmaceutical industry that set a precedent for curbing drug prices in the world's most lucrative market for medicines.

  • FDA Says Study Needed To Assess Another Round Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill As Infection Rebounds

    The FDA has asked Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to test an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment. According to the Reuters report, the company must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by September 30 next year. The National Institutes of Health studied 13,644 COVID-19 patients treated with Paxlovid or Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir within five days of their COV

  • Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Nod for Adolescents

    Post the label expansion by the FDA, Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine is the first protein-based COVID vaccine authorized for use in individuals aged 12 years and older in the United States.

  • Pfizer Is Proving Itself in a Tough Post-Covid Scenario

    The company deserves credit for taking steps to navigate the potential economic outcomes of vaccine sales slowing down

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization for vaccine booster retooled for Omicron

    Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech said on Monday they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster retooled to target the Omicron variant, and would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance. The request to the Food and Drug Administration was for a so-called bivalent vaccine containing the dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants of the virus along with the original coronavirus strain. Pfizer said it was ready to deliver doses for September under a $3.2 billion deal in place with the U.S. government for 105 million doses, including the Omicron-tailored shots.

  • There’s Progress, and Lots of Questions, on Fall Covid-19 Booster Shots

    Moderna said Canada is getting 12 million doses of its bivalent booster, while Pfizer said it has asked the FDA for emergency-use authorization for its new shot.

  • PharmAla Biotech to supply Major Australian Research Institute with LaNeo™ MDMA for Phase 3 Clinical Trial

    PharmAla Biotech is proud to have been selected as the MDMA manufacturing partner for the a major Australian Research institute's Phase 3 clinical trial. With the product release of PharmAla's LaNeo™ MDMA earlier this month now complete, researchers across the globe now have a new option to drive their research.

  • FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adolescents

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday cleared Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents, paving the way to expand eligibility for the fourth shot available in the United States. The two-dose regimen utilizes protein-based technology previously leveraged in vaccines to combat other viruses, offering an alternative for Americans skeptical of Pfizer and…

  • Moderna to supply 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada

    The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations. Moderna and the Canada have agreed to convert six million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original virus, to an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine.

  • U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID shot for adolescents

    The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorization in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc. However, Novavax earlier this month halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

  • Hiring and data: how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks

    The U.S. government will soon begin hiring experts and collecting the data needed to launch direct negotiations over prescription drug prices for older and disabled people, a top Biden administration official told Reuters. President Joe Biden last week signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, introducing new policies to tackle climate change, taxes and the rising cost of medicines. The Act will for the first time allow the federal Medicare health plan for people age 65 or older and the disabled to negotiate prices on up to 20 drugs a year.

  • Pfizer asks FDA to authorize updated booster shot

    Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize an updated version of its COVID booster designed to target the BA.5 omicron subvariant, the

  • Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

    Adding these three top-ranked, best-performing, and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio could maximize your returns.