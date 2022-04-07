VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights - March 31, 2022

Motley Fool

No one knows when a stock market crash will happen, so even this long into a bull market, investors should still be focused on the long term. Trying to time the market is a fruitless effort, so simply continuously adding money into the market by focusing on finding the companies with good long-term prospects is the smart strategy to accumulate generational wealth. Coffee hardly seems to be the game-changing investment many investors are looking for, but Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a fast-growing coffee shop chain with plans to accelerate its store openings going forward.