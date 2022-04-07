VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights - March 31, 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- VLA
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
March 31, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: April 7, 2022
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
Description of the change
Date on which this change was recognized
Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
130,386,555
Double voting rights granted on 150 ordinary shares
130,262,233
Attachment