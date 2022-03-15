U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,259.93
    +86.82 (+2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,543.66
    +598.42 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,935.96
    +354.74 (+2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.70
    +21.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.70
    -7.31 (-7.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.70
    -40.10 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2740
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,694.91
    +993.37 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.92
    +24.65 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Valo Health to Present at Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company built focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, announced that its CEO and founder, David Berry, will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17, 2022, at 11:20 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Valo website.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Con­tacts:
Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Finan­cial Offi­cer
gbell@valohealth.com

Media: Jen­nifer Han­ley, VP Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tions
jhanley@valohealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valo-health-to-present-at-oppenheimer-32nd-annual-healthcare-conference-301503370.html

SOURCE Valo Health LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 40% Upside Potential

    The markets were already on shaky ground at the onset of 2022, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ramped upped the volume significantly. Apart from specific segments that could benefit from the ongoing invasion -- defense and energy stocks with little exposure to Russia readily come to mind -- most segments are in risk-off mode, while the market is spooked by soaring commodity prices, with the added danger of US inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years not making the macro conditions an

  • Merck to stop clinical trial testing Keytruda with AstraZeneca's Lynparza in prostate cancer patients

    Merck & Co. Inc. said Tuesday that it will stop a clinical trial evaluating Keytruda with AstraZeneca's Lynparza in advanced prostate cancer patients because the combination therapy doesn't work. The company said the drugs did not show an improvement in overall survival, which is one of the trial's primary endpoints. The companies will continue to test the Keytruda-Lynparza combination in patients with other types of cancers. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved Lynparza as a trea

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: These Health Care Stocks Show Relative Strength, Inflation Protection

    Health care stocks represent the only defensive sector that is also relatively immune to inflationary risks.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • TLSA: KOL Discussion and SPMS 6-Month Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TLSA Introduction Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is investigating its lead candidate, foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, in an innovative, intranasal formulation in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). SPMS represents an advanced stage of multiple sclerosis with few treatment options and has a severe impact on a patient.

  • Dexcom Snags A New Diabetes Device Win After Covid-Related Delay

    European officials approved Dexcom's newest body-worn diabetes device on Monday, leading Dexcom stock to surge closer to its 50-day line.

  • Top Funds Pump Money Into Eli Lilly As It Nears Breakout With Rising Relative Strength

    With Eli Lilly earning a spot on the list of new buys by top funds, LLY stock is setting up a new buy point as the market correction continues.

  • SVB Leerink: AstraZeneca's Lynparza could bring in $9.7 billion in sales by 2028

    The Food and Drug Administration's approval on Friday of AstraZeneca's Lynparza as a treatment for some people with early-stage breast cancer could bring in $1.5 billion in annual revenue for the company. U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 1.5% in trading on Monday. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens told investors in a note on Monday that he expects rapid adoption of the therapy among patients with germline BRCA-mutated HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer who have previously recei

  • Passage Bio trims workforce by 13%, narrows R&D focus to extend cash runway

    Philadelphia gene therapy developer Passage Bio is cutting its workforce and narrowing its research and development focus to extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2024. The 13% staff reduction represents about 17 employees at the company, which began the year with 133 full-time workers. Passage Bio said it will, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania Gene Therapy Program, continue to focus on advancing its three lead clinical programs for GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease and frontotemporal dementia.

  • Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    We've come a long way since March 2020. Following the most recent surge of the Omicron variant, COVID numbers have significantly declined over the last month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have fallen more than 28 percent in the last week alone, and hospitalizations are also down by more than 27 percent. As a result, vaccine mandates and mask requirements all across the U.S. are being pulled back—making it seem as though the pandemic is on its way

  • Woman helps cancer patients feel beautiful

    Jackelyn Kastanis and her "glam girls" visit women and girls to take their minds off their illnesses – and glam them up.

  • Illumina and Trivitron Partner to Accelerate Disease Detection and Diagnosis for Patients in India

    Partnership will expand use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) to help diagnose patients quickly and more accurately.

  • Alector Highlights Mid-Stage Study Data On Lead Dementia Drug

    Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) is flashing some AL001 (latozinemab) Phase 2 data at an Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease conference, this time in dementia with a different type of mutation: C9orf72. Results in this cohort also showed elevated progranulin levels in both plasma and cerebrospinal fluid while patients were on monthly treatment for a year. Additionally, clinical assessments showed a delay in annualized disease progression, approximately 54%. Related: Alector Stock Falls After Flashing

  • Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good

    The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›

  • Lilly says it will suspend sales of 'non-essential' medicines to Russia

    Lilly also said it suspended investments and promotion activities in the country and will not start any new clinical trials there. With a number of Western companies leaving Russia, drugmakers and medical-device firms have also said they will stop investments and new clinical trials in the country but will continue to provide medicines to patients for humanitarian reasons. Lilly is the first to exclude drugs it designates as "non-essential".

  • 5 Cancer Signs Not to Ignore, According to Oncologists

    Nobody wants to hear the word cancer from their doctor, but in many cases it's no longer the death sentence it once was thanks to new treatments and early detection screenings. That said, cancer cases are rising according to Dr. Liudmila Schafer, an associate professor of medicine and published board-certified medical oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers with over 20 years of experience and founder of The Doctor Connect who spoke with Eat This, Not That! Health. "The field of onco

  • Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe

    Fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later in 2022, according to the head of Pfizer Inc., who said that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years.

  • How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Doing After Her Hospitalization: ‘He Can Barely Sleep’

    Hailey Bieber confirmed weekend reports that on Thursday, she was briefly hospitalized but has fully recovered. Multiple outlets have reports on how the couple is doing in the aftermath.

  • Pfizer CEO says fourth vaccine dose will be needed

    CDC only authorised third jab for most adults in the fall