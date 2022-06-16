U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,717.25
    -72.00 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,181.00
    -480.00 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,324.75
    -269.00 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.30
    -32.10 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.72
    +0.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.40
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0383
    -0.0064 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.89
    -1.80 (-5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3560
    +0.5370 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,722.45
    +611.24 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.22
    +12.98 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.93
    -82.48 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Valo Therapeutics Appoints Hemanshu Shah as Chief Business Officer

·3 min read

HELSINKI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Therapeutics Oy (ValoTx), the developer of novel, adaptable immunotherapy platforms for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr Hemanshu Shah as Chief Business Officer (CBO), based in the US.

ValoTx's CEO, Paul Higham, said, "I am delighted to welcome Dr Hemanshu Shah as our CBO. Hemanshu brings a wealth of business development experience from an impressive career spanning corporate development, strategy, and marketing roles at Transgene, Astellas, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He'll be making the most of the substantial business development opportunities represented by our unique cancer and infectious disease immunotherapy platforms. We see significant potential in working with oncolytic virus companies and Neo antigen-companies looking for an effective immune-stimulatory delivery to the tumour micro-environment."

ValoTx's CBO Hemanshu Shah, said, "I'm excited to join Valo's excellent team, and am looking forward to using my extensive oncology corporate development experience, including with oncolytic viruses, to help drive forward our innovative solutions to vaccines, immuno-oncology, and personalised cancer treatments."

Dr Hemanshu Shah has a deep heritage in business development and corporate development transactions, coupled with US and global marketing experience. He has launched new medicines across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology. Most recently, Hemanshu was VP Corporate Development at French biotech Transgene SA, which specialises in therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses against solid tumors. Prior to Transgene SA, he was VP of Global Marketing and Global Therapeutic Head for Transplantation, Immunology & Infectious Diseases at Astellas Pharma. He has also served as CBO or COO at companies including MENTRIK Biotech, AROG Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, & GPC Biotech. A major career foundation is oncology, with 15 years of senior business and marketing positions at Johnson and Johnson, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He has a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Rutgers University, an MBA from the University at Buffalo, and a B. Pharm. from the University of Mumbai.

About ValoTx

Valo Therapeutics Oy (Helsinki) is an immunotherapy company that is developing antigen-coated oncolytic viruses and vaccine vectors as innovative immunotherapy approaches against cancer and infectious disease. The ValoTx lead platform, PeptiCRAd (Peptide-coated Conditionally Replicating Adenovirus), was developed out of the laboratory of Professor Vincenzo Cerullo at the University of Helsinki. It turns oncolytic adenoviruses into targeted tissue specific cancer vaccines without the need to generate and manufacture multiple genetically modified viruses. The company is also developing PeptiENV and PeptiVAX, among other neoantigen strategies, in collaboration with Professor Cerullo. PeptiENV is expected to improve the therapeutic response to oncolytic enveloped viruses in the treatment of multiple forms of cancer, while PeptiVAX is a program to develop a novel, adaptable anti-infectives vaccination platform. The lead PeptiVAX project is a T-cell pan-Coronavirus vaccine. The company's PeptiCHIP technology enables the rapid and accurate identification of tumor antigens. A film explaining the PeptiCRAd technology can be found here.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valo-therapeutics-appoints-hemanshu-shah-as-chief-business-officer-301568607.html

SOURCE Valo Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    Let's look at two stocks that could rebound from their recent woes in the market: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Few things can wreak more havoc on biotech companies than regulatory rejections for their leading pipeline candidates. The company's shares have been hammered over the past year because it failed to earn regulatory approval for its two leading products.

  • Moderna, Pfizer COVID vaccines for children under 5 approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest FDA advisory panel votes on Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose COVID vaccine for children.

  • Voices: I’m a doctor doing research in facial paralysis – let me tell you about Justin Bieber

    Some people have blamed the Covid vaccine, suggesting Bieber’s experience could be a side effect of the jab. But what does the evidence say?

  • WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen

    LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organisation is looking into reports that the monkeypox virus is present in the semen of patients, exploring the possibility that the disease could be sexually transmitted, a WHO official said on Wednesday. Many cases in the current monkeypox outbreak, largely centred on Europe, are among sexual partners who have had close contact, and the agency reiterated that virus is mainly transmitted via close interpersonal contact. Catherine Smallwood, monkeypox incident manager at WHO/Europe, said it was not known whether recent reports meant the monkeypox virus could be sexually transmitted.

  • ‘Everywhere. Everything. Everyone’: Drugs are back in the EU

    Drug trafficking and use across the European Union are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest report published by the bloc's drug agency on Tuesday. According to the report, poppy cultivation continues in the country despite a ban on production and sale.

  • Is Merck Stock A Sell After Sacrificing Its Breakout During Market Volatility?

    Is Merck stock a sell after shares sacrificed their breakout amid recent market volatility? Is MRK stock a sell right now?

  • Biden issues executive order cracking down on 'discredited and dangerous' conversion therapy

    Biden issues executive order cracking down on 'discredited and dangerous' conversion therapy

  • Why Soleno Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

    Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) presented new data from its ongoing late-stage DCCR development program for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at ENDO 2022. A chronic feeling of insatiable hunger characterizes PWS. Patients (n=82) experienced improvements in body composition, as evidenced by statistically significant changes in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass. Related: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update On DCCR For The Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome. Th

  • Arthritis drug regrows hair lost to ‘devastating’ alopecia

    A common arthritis drug has been approved in the US for people with alopecia after it was found to completely regrow hair in half of patients after just one year.

  • Cheniere Energy buying back $350M of stock from Icahn, prompting board change

    The deal will drop Icahn's remaining ownership of Cheniere stock below the threshold needed to retain a seat on the company's board.

  • ASOS Warns of Inflation Hit; Appoints New CEO, Chairman

    ASOS PLC said Thursday that it has adjusted its outlook for fiscal 2023 as inflation hits consumers, and that it has appointed Jose Antonio Ramos as its new chief executive officer and Jorgen Lindemann as chairman. The company's U.K. and U.S. sales rose by 4% and 15%, respectively, while European Union sales fell by 2%. ASOS said that it expects to close the financial year with revenue growth in the range of 4% to 7% and an adjusted pretax profit in between GBP20 million and GBP60 million.

  • Here’s the age when Americans get the least amount of sleep

    Story at a glance Medical College of Georgia (MCG) investigators used data from a nationally representative sample of 11,279 participants age 6 and older, each of whom wore a device on their non-dominant wrist that measured movement and gauged sleep. The participants wore the device for 24 hours a day over a period of seven days,…

  • Pfizer says Paxlovid doesn’t help COVID-19 patients unless they are high risk

    Pfizer’s (PFE) COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid isn’t effective for people who are vaccinated and healthy. The company on Tuesday shared updated data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Paxlovid, saying that the antiviral does not help reduce symptoms in people who are considered “standard risk” for a severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, or death, as had been previously reported. It also said Paxlovid did not have a significant impact on high-risk people who have been vaccinated.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA advisers back COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months

    Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously recommended the agency authorize COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE for millions of the youngest American children. The committee's recommendation is an important step toward immunizing children under the age of 5 and as young as 6 months old who have not yet been eligible for the shots. The FDA is likely to authorize the shots soon.

  • WHO to rename monkeypox after scientists call it 'discriminating and stigmatizing'

    WHO to rename monkeypox after scientists call it 'discriminating and stigmatizing'

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

    Fauci, who is 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, according to the National Institutes of Health.

  • Caterpillar leaving Illinois, moving global headquarters from Illinois to Texas this year

    The Caterpillar headquarters will be moving from Deerfield, Illinois, to an existing office in Irving, Texas.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Seven-year-old boy survives venomous snake bite in Green Cove Springs

    A brave little boy from Green Cove Springs is in recovery mode. He was bitten by a venomous snake.

  • Most Shopify Investors Opposed CEO Power Gain, Glass Lewis Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s plan to enhance Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke’s power was likely opposed by most of the company’s shareholders -- yet it passed anyway because of a single influential director, according to investor advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks