Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Valoe Oyj

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 5 July 2022 at 10.45 Finnish time



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Savcor Communications P.t.y.

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hannu Savisalo

Position: Member of the Board

(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Iikka Savisalo

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 17637/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-06-28

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1459235 Unit price: 0.07 EUR

(2): Volume: 4384449 Unit price: 0.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 5843684 Volume weighted average price: 0.07 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Iikka Savisalo

Position: Managing Director

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 17641/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-06-28

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4384449 Unit price: 0.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4384449 Volume weighted average price: 0.07 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hannu Savisalo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 17634/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-06-28

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1459235 Unit price: 0.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1459235 Volume weighted average price: 0.07 EUR

In Mikkeli 5 July 2022

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.



