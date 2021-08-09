Valor Academy of Ohio, a Community School, is immediately hiring teachers for grades 4-8

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Academy of Ohio, a blended learning public community school located in Columbus, has immediate openings for teachers certified in K–8 learning for the 2021-22 school year starting August 26.

Valor is a part of the School Employees Retirement System of Ohio (SERS) program for retirement benefits and offers comprehensive benefits, but one of the most appealing aspects of teaching with Valor is its future-centered learning model offering a unique way to work with students. The school follows a blended learning system with collaborative, in-person lessons in a newly renovated state-of-the-art facility coupled with teacher-led digital curriculum. Smaller class sizes and modular furniture enable teachers and students to connect individually for personalized support while also working with peers in a collaborative, safe environment, as Principal Tamika Galvin said.

"What we love about Valor is that we can offer a truly unique experience to traditional schooling," said Principal Galvin. "It's a modern, more personalized education, and we want to have teachers who are going to be dedicated in offering that kind of personalized support."

Teachers who are interested in applying can find more information at ValorOH.org. They are also welcome to head to the Valor building located at 1330 Atcheson Street, Columbus, Ohio 43203 during regular business hours of Monday, August 9­ through Friday, August 13 to meet staff and tour the building.

