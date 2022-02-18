Valor Announces Key Executive Promotions

New leadership for company's Oil & Gas and Land Divisions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights, has announced two key executive promotions. Effective immediately, Matt Autry has been promoted to president of their Oil and Gas Division, and Jason Beck, CPL, CTFA, is the new director of their Land Division.

"These new leadership roles for Matt Autry and Jason Beck are well-deserved and reflect the industry experience they've gained over the course of their successful careers," says Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "As leaders in the oil and gas industry, they're both well-positioned to lead two of Valor's key professional service divisions in the coming years."

With more than 16 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Matt Autry has established himself as one of Valor's proven leaders. Since the company's founding, he's been the driving force behind the organization's business development, onboarding multiple new clients with Valor's proprietary mineral.tech® software. Matt's primary goals as the president of Valor's Oil and Gas Division will be to provide value and client satisfaction for both new and existing clients, while optimizing the company's portfolio of mineral assets. Autry will oversee and manage Valor's ever-growing oil and gas team and work with clients to provide the company's primary service offerings.

Autry's oil and gas industry experience spans two decades, from working as a landman to owning and managing mineral rights. He's previously held managerial landman positions, both in the field and in-house for a large multinational oil and gas operator. He has extensive land management experience, including mergers, trades, acquisitions, and divestitures, as well as a proficiency in preparing drilling units.

Jason Beck joined the Valor team over a year ago as the director of Institutional Mineral Management, continuing to build upon his nearly 20 years of experience in mineral asset management. He's played an integral role, ensuring that all of Valor's client's assets are properly managed and while meeting individual investor goals.

Beck is both a Certified Professional Landman (CPL) and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), with extensive experience in servicing institutional clients, including Trusts, Agencies and Foundations. Prior to joining Valor, Beck spent 17 years with JPMorgan Chase, serving as executive director and regional manager of the firm's Mineral Asset Management Division. Jason has deep technical knowledge of land management and multiple years of experience working with large institutions and family offices in the management of mineral portfolios.

About Valor:

Valor is a comprehensive professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions, and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements, and back-office support. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to streamline your business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com.

