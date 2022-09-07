U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Valor CEO Named 2022 Tech Titan Awards Finalist

·3 min read

Joseph DeWoody in the running for Emerging Company CEO title

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights, is pleased to announce that CEO Joseph DeWoody has been named a finalist for the 2022 Tech Titan Awards, presented by the Technology Association for North Texas. DeWoody is competing to win the title of Emerging Company CEO, which will be announced at an evening gala at the Eisemann Center in Richardson on Thursday, Oct. 27. All finalists for the 2022 Tech Titan Awards will be highlighted in a special ad section of the Dallas Business Journal on Sep. 2, as well as in a special companion publication profile.

"I'm honored to have been selected for an award based on the company's technological prowess," stated Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "While Valor is an emerging service provider, the centerpiece of our value proposition is our proprietary mineral.tech® software platform, which digitizes the accounting, reporting, and land management of privately owned assets. Since 2018, we've invested millions of dollars into R&D, software development, and innovation, and I'm very proud to have been singled out for helping to shape the future of the oil and gas industry."

Now in its seventh year, the Tech Titan Awards were created by the Technology Association for North Texas to recognize and honor the innovators, adopters, and executors bringing high-tech solutions and innovation to a wide range of industries in the area's 11-county region. DeWoody's award category, Emerging Company CEO, requires the company to have developed proprietary intellectual property that contributes a majority of the organization's revenue, and the nominees are judged on their leadership, vision, commitment, and involvement in achieving measurable accomplishments. The other three finalists include CEOs Rex Kurzius, of Asset Panda, Prasanna Singaraju, of Qentelli LLC, and Srii Srinivasan, of Chargeback Gurus.

Joseph DeWoody founded Valor in 2018, following a successful career in the energy industry with specific experience in oil and gas exploration, production, and investment services. He's both a Certified Mineral Manager (CMM) and a Certified Professional Landman (CPL), as well as a lifelong member of Mensa International. DeWoody received his BBA and MBA from Baylor University, where he was a Division I football player. He currently serves as the director of the Texas Chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners and is named to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists. DeWoody previously earned recognition in Oil and Gas Investor Magazine's "Top 20 Under 40 Awards" and was last year's recipient of D CEO Magazine's Energy Services and Technology Executive of the Year.

Valor has oversight and management of 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. The company's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector to include Valor Ignite - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support. Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

For more information on the company, please visit www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:
Jeff Cheatham
344017@email4pr.com 
972-961-6171

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valor-ceo-named-2022-tech-titan-awards-finalist-301619123.html

SOURCE Valor

