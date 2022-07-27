U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.50
    +38.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,905.00
    +173.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.00
    +194.50 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.20
    +13.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.64
    -0.34 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.90 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8970
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,344.82
    +419.15 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.51
    +7.41 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.03
    +49.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Valor Econômico and PwC rank CNH Industrial among most innovative companies in Brazil

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CNH Industrial N.V.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNHI
    Watchlist
CNH Industrial N.V.
CNH Industrial N.V.

The country’s leading financial news outlet’s annual ‘Valor Inovação Brasil awards named the Company as leader in its industry group, and seventh in its overall ranking of 150 companies.

London, July 27, 2022

CNH Industrial has once again been recognized as one of Brazil’s most innovative businesses in the annual ‘Valor Inovação Brasil’ awards. The accolades were conferred by national financial news authority Valor Econômico, in partnership with Strategy& - the global strategy consulting team at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony on July 26.

The Valor Inovação Brasil awards were first launched in 2015. CNH Industrial has been included from the start, progressing further up the leader board each year. This edition sees the Company take first place in its sector category for the third consecutive year. CNH Industrial also moved up to its best position yet in the general ranking, placing seventh out of 150 companies from 23 different industries. Participants are assessed using a model specifically developed for Brazil with qualitative and quantitative indicators that identify the companies which adopt the best innovation practices and policies, make the most meaningful investments in the local market and achieve the most significant results.

“These leading positions reflect the evolution of our work, which goes beyond the equipment and services we offer to our people and internal processes. It highlights our innovative culture, the way we invest in our human capital and our entire value chain, always prioritizing the benefits for our customers,” said Vilmar Fistarol, President, Latin America at CNH Industrial.

Globally, CNH Industrial is strongly committed to being a first mover in innovation for agriculture and construction. This is demonstrated by the Company’s continued investment to strengthen its in-house capabilities, the cutting-edge work taking place at its 30 R&D centers; and a strategic focus on digitalization, precision technologies (including automation and autonomy) and advanced technologies (including electrification and alternative fuels).

Brazil is home to over 20% of the Company’s workforce and four manufacturing sites, all hosting dedicated R&D centers. One of the most recent milestones on its innovation journey in Brazil sees an alliance with Cubo Itaú, Latin America’s foremost hub for technological entrepreneurship. The Company sits on the Agro Vertical committee, focused on fostering engagement with agtech start-ups and key players with different expertise to develop joint projects aimed at promoting new solutions for customers in the region.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian

Anna Angelini

North America

United Kingdom

Tel. +1 312 515 2249

Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • PayPal Is Being Targeted by Activist Elliott. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleFirm

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Is Nikola Stock a Buy Now?

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past two years. The electric truck maker went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by General Motors' (NYSE: GM) former vice-chairman Steve Girsky on June 3, 2020, and the combined company's shares opened at $37.55 the following day. Less than a week later, Nikola's stock surged to an all-time high of $79.73, which valued the company at a whopping $28.8 billion -- even though it hadn't delivered a single truck yet.

  • Shopify Reports Q2 Loss As Revenue, Merchandise Volume Miss Estimates

    E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday said it swung to a loss in the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates.

  • Coinbase’s Troubles Are Too Much for Cathie Wood as ARK Dumps the Stock

    Cathie Wood's funds sold Coinbase stock for the first time this year as the shares plummeted by 21% on Tuesday.

  • Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

    Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Market downturns are the time you should be putting your money to work because high-flying growth stocks that were previously out of reach have now been brought down to more reasonable levels, and some are downright bargains.