'Valorant' is coming to mobile

After months of rumors, Riot Games has confirmed that a mobile version of Valorant is in development. Unfortunately, besides acknowledging its existence, the studio didn't say when it plans to release the game nor offer a hint on how it will adapt Valorant's precise gunplay to touch screen devices. However, Riot did note that it's "preparing to expand the franchise" and that Valorant Mobile is the first step in that process.

The announcement comes exactly one year after Riot released the game on PC. And as of today, Valorant has more than 14 million monthly active players, according to the studio. For a free-to-play game, that may not seem like a lot of players, especially when you compare it against titles like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, both of which recently passed the 100 million player milestone. But then Valorant is only available on PC and a high skill ceiling that can make it intimidating for newcomers. A much better comparison is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which recent reports suggest amassed more than 20 million monthly active players during the pandemic. Either way, to celebrate the milestone and the game's first anniversary, Riot will hand out commemorative in-game items to players throughout the month of June.