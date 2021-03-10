U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.77
    +23.33 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,297.09
    +464.35 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,068.83
    -4.99 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.90
    +43.84 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.80
    +0.79 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.60
    +6.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3890
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,251.00
    +2,140.38 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.02
    +44.91 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

'Valorant' pro Sinatraa has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Esports organization Sentinels has suspended Valorant pro Jay "Sinatraa" Won following accusations of sexual assault. Sentinels said it's investigating the matter. "While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team. We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded," the organization wrote.

Won's ex-girlfriend, Cleo Hernandez, made allegations of emotional and physical abuse against Won on Tuesday. Following her statement, Valorant publisher Riot Games banned Won from playing in tournaments pending its own investigation. Won has yet to respond to the accusations.

Last April, Won switched esports to join the burgeoning Valorant scene after a successful Overwatch career. He won the 2019 Overwatch League championship with the San Francisco Shock and was named the league MVP for that season.

