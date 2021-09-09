U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,973.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.00
    -7.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.80
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    +0.42 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.59 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8590
    -0.4010 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,407.01
    -115.02 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.84
    -1.63 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.49
    -73.04 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Valorem Advances 2021 Exploration On Black Dog Lake Gold Property, James Bay Area, Quebec, Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valorem Resources Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Image 1

Survey Area Map
Survey Area Map
Survey Area Map

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the "Company" or "Valorem"), (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to provide the following update on the Company’s Black Dog Lake Gold Property located in the James Bay Area, northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Black Dog Lake Gold Property is located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 150 km east the town of Eastmain, and approximately 60 km north of the town of Nemiscau. The property is comprised of 19 contiguous mineral claims that cover an area of approximately 1,002.8 ha and are within NTS map sheet 33C01. The centre of the property is situated at approximately 413800 m Easting and 5786000 m Northing, UTM NAD83 Zone 18. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Black Dog Lake Gold.

On March 18, 2021, a field crew of two prospectors were mobilized to the property for 7 days to locate, explore and rock sample the main target area of Black Dog Lake Gold Property. By April 25, 2021, initial exploration rock samples were submitted to the chemical lab in Val d’Or. The best result received by Valorem on April 27, 2021 was 6.3 g/t gold, from rock sample # B00376054 from the main Black Dog prospect.*

*The reader is cautioned that this result is from a grab sample that may not be representative of mineralization throughout the property. The property is in the exploration stage and there are no resources or reserves on the property, and there can be no assurance that if significant mineralization is delineated on the property that it can be economically recovered.

This work followed the recommendations in the NI 43-101 report, "Technical Report on the Black Dog Lake Property – Quebec, Canada" dated effective December 8, 2020 prepared by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo for Valorem (the "Report"). The report concluded that mineralization at the Black Dog Zone extends at least 600 metres in length and over 100 metres down dip with an apparent thickness of 0.6 to 3.6 metres. The zone remains open along strike and at depth, as demonstrated by historical wide-spaced drilling. The full report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

Very attractive historical drill core intercepts are: 15.2 g/t Au over 0.6 metres (in LH-88-01); 5.6 g/t Au over 1.1 metres (in LH-88-02); and 4.3 g/t Au over 0.88 metres (in LH-88-03), indicating a fertile environment for mineralization (Shelp, G. (1989 - GM49584). Lac Hudson Project, James Bay Quebec, Report 1. Eastmain Resources Inc., "Shelp, 1989 – GM49584").

The Black Dog Zone is described as an auriferous (i.e. gold-bearing) horizon of “silicified and carbonatized sulphide facies iron formation.” The zone is sheared, banded, and locally brecciated with up to 30% pyrrhotite, 5% pyrite, and trace chalcopyrite, and magnesium-rich carbonate in veinlets and disseminations. The host is a sequence of felsic and mafic volcanics and banded felsic to mafic tuffs. The gold mineralization from the iron formation also contains anomalous zinc and copper. The best historical drill result of the Eastmain Resources Inc. 1988 drill program was 15.2 g/t Au, 22.3 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu, and 0.52% Zn over 0.6 metres (LH-88-01) (Shelp, 1989 - GM49584).

Numerous gold producers occur within lithologies similar to the sequence described above, most significantly the Homestake Mine in South Dakota, USA, and the Lupin deposit in Canada. (Graton-Sales Aime 1968).

On March 18, 2021, On Track Exploration Ltd submitted an exploration proposal to Valorem on the Black Dog gold target. The program consisted of geological survey, prospecting – OreVision® and MAG-GPS surveys in an area as shown on the accompanying map.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21fd8b2f-2764-4e20-a771-b60525a445b5

On June 24th, 2021, a field crew of a geologist and a prospector were mobilized to the property for two days. The Company expects that a comprehensive geological report will be completed soon, based on all previous work on the property, all recent sampling, and the results of the Abitibi geophysical survey expected to start the first week of September 2021.

The geophysical survey will consist of OreVision® and MAG-GPS. The OreVision® can reveal targets at a greater depth than conventional IP without compromising near-surface resolution. OreVision® technology enables Abitibi Geophysics to read a large number of dipoles spacings along individual survey lines and combine the results into a 3D interpretation. The MAG-GPS survey will be completed immediately prior to the OreVision survey. The OreVision and the Mag-GPS surveys to be conducted by Abitibi Geophysics Inc. will cover the area shown on the accompanying map.

The ground geophysical surveys will provide new targets for the upcoming drilling. The grid will yield 7.2 line-km covering a zone 800 metres long by 400 metres wide grid on 50 metres spaced lines, to capture the easterly trending significant regional structure that controls the Black Dog Lake gold target.

On July 26, 2021, the property owner on behalf of Valorem acquired an additional claim CDC 2615530, located close to the main target area of Black Dog target, which becomes part of the optioned property.

On August 27, 2021, Valorem prepared a property renewal application number # 1829165 to be submitted to MRN in Quebec for the purpose of renewing the property for two more years subject to the completion of the 2021 geophysical and the geological surveys, anticipated by November 2021.

Preparation of this press release has been supervised by, and approved by Dr. Stewart A Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a technical advisor to the Company.

About Valorem Resources Inc. Valorem explores and develops precious metal properties in the Americas. For further details and maps, please see: https://valoremresources.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD - Valorem Resources Inc.
Tony Louie, Interim CEO and Director
Email: info@valoremresources.com
Phone: (888) 7956268

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including the likelihood of commercial mining and possible future financings are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include unsuccessful exploration results, changes in metals prices, changes in the availability of funding for mineral exploration, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings which are available at www.sedar.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Nio’s Hong Kong Listing Faces Delay Into Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. may delay its planned Hong Kong listing to next year, according to people familiar with the matter.The U.S.-traded company filed for a second listing in Hong Kong in March, but isn’t likely to debut in the Asian financial hub before early 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Nio has received queries from the Hong Kong stock exchange about aspects of its structure, including a user trust set up in 2019

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • Tencent Leads $60 Billion Loss as Game Crackdown Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a Wednesday meeting to instruct them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Regulators also said there will be a temporary